Eat Well & Share: Whole food choices a heathy start to new year

For the New Year, I do like to revamp my diet, but rather than freaking out and jumping into an overly restrictive approach to try and bounce back from all of the holiday over-indulgences, I’m incorporating a few healthy tweaks that allow me to enjoy more whole food choices and less refined, highly processed foods.

I’m focusing on how to find a marriage of foods that still satisfy that deep-winter craving for comfort food with the sensible approach of just using as many natural ingredients as possible.

With a nod to the wisdom of Mediterranean diets, here is a twist on a basic lasagna that uses thinly sliced zucchini in place of the empty calories of pasta. The reviews from my dinner guests were great and nobody felt the usual sluggishness of the food coma that can follow a pasta-based lasagna.

Zucchini 'Lasagna'

Serves 8

5 or 6 medium zucchini, thinly sliced horizontally

Pre-cook the zucchini in a 450 degree oven. Rub a small amount of olive oil on each zucchini slice, cook them in a single layer on parchment paper, 7 minutes, turn, and bake 5 more minutes. Pat dry, lightly season w salt and pepper.

Adjust the oven heat to 350 degrees for the lasagna.

To make a quick marinara sauce (can be made ahead of time, or if you are in a hurry, you can use your favorite jarred sauce):

Note: If you would like to add meat, start by sautéing / browning 1 lb of ground beef or turkey for about 8 minutes, drain off the extra fat, omitting the olive oil for sautéing the vegetables, and then proceed with the recipe.

In a saucepan, sauté in 2 Tb olive oil:

4 cloves garlic crushed

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1 large onion, cut in half the long way, root to stem, then thinly sliced vertically, and finally cut in half horizontally

2 bell peppers, thinly sliced and cut into inch-long pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook for about 8 minutes over med-high heat until vegetables have softened.

And add

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp each oregano, basil

½ tsp Chili pepper flakes

Add more salt and pepper as you like

Let simmer for about 15 minutes over med-low heat while you assemble the rest of the ingredients.

4 fresh tomatoes, sliced, patted dry

In a bowl combine:

1 lb. ricotta cheese

1 tsp dried basil

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 egg yolk

salt and pepper to taste

1-2 lbs. grated mozzarella cheese, more if you like it extra cheesy

1 cup grated parmesan or asiago cheese

Lightly oil a 9”x13” baking pan and then layer zucchini slices, spread a thin layer of the ricotta mixture on them, then a layer of sliced fresh tomatoes, followed by a thin layer of the marinara, and then a light sprinkling of both the mozzarella and parmesan, and repeat until filled. I like to finish the top layer with the zucchini or the tomatoes, topped with a light layer of marinara and a bit of cheese.

Bake for about 40 minutes until the lasagna is bubbling and the cheese on top has lightly browned. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for about ten minutes before cutting and serving.

Banga Cauda

A friend of mine shared the delights of this simple recipe for Banga Cauda, which is a classic Italian mixture of olive oil and butter cooked together with garlic and anchovies and then served with crudities for dipping into it. Although it usually shines as an appetizer, it is a wonderful excuse to make a meal of fresh vegetables. Also great served with a crusty dense bread.

Serves 4

¾ cup Olive oil

6 Tb Butter

2 2-oz. tins flat Anchovies in olive oil

8-10 cloves garlic

In a small skillet or saucepan, heat the olive oil and butter together until the butter melts. Add the garlic and the anchovies, along with the oil they came in, and lightly simmer for about 15 minutes until the garlic is soft and the anchovies have started to fall apart. Stir well with a fork to incorporate the flavors.

Prepare an assortment of crudities (raw vegetables) for dipping into your Banga Cauda. In the photo, I served mine with radicchio leaves, slices of purple daikon and watermelon radishes, cucumber, bell pepper, purple carrots and celery. Some additional suggestions for vegetables that work well are endive leaves, wedges of romaine, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, bok choy, lightly blanched asparagus spears, or anything that looks good to you; the possibilities are endless.

I also like to serve a little variety plate of olives and pickles and/or cheeses alongside it.

White Bean Salad

Heartier bean salads are another great way to get more vegetables into your diet during the winter months when ingredient choices are more limited. This simple white bean salad takes only a couple of minutes to make and is quite flavorful.

Serves 4-6 as a side dish

2 16-oz cans white beans (I used Cannelloni), drained and rinsed

1 cup slivered basil or chopped parsley

1 cup sliced green olives

8 oz. roasted red peppers, diced

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced in1/2 inch pieces

Optional: a cup of your favorite greens to serve the salad on, which makes it more of a meal

For the dressing:

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 oz. apple cider vinegar

Lemon zest and juice of half a lemon

Salt and pepper

Whisk the dressing ingredients together and toss with everything in a bowl. Let sit for at least ten minutes to allow the flavors to mingle.

Our mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.

Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.

