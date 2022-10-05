Eat Well & Share: When it's cold outside, warm your insides with soup

During and at the end of the growing season, Helena Food Share is lucky to be able to offer a wide variety of fresh, locally grown seasonal produce and eggs that are so generously donated by our area farmers and home gardeners.

With all of this abundance, soup is a natural solution this fall as we fortify ourselves against the now-cooler weather. We also participate in Montana’s Harvest of the Month program that showcases a different Montana-produced food each month, and since one of the vegetables featured this month is cabbage, borscht seemed like the perfect way to kick off soup season. Beets, carrots, potatoes and celery are all prolific this time of year, making this soup comforting, healthy and very budget-friendly.

Two other classic recipes I’ve included here to fire up our homemade soup options are a hearty vegetarian chili and a very simple but lovely mushroom barley. Add your favorite bread or corn muffins, maybe a side salad, and you’re good to go!

Vegetarian Borscht

Serves 4-6

I like my soup to have a more rustic, earthy feel to it, so I leave all of the peels on all of my vegetables, which also offers more nutrients and fiber to the mix, but if you prefer a more refined finished product, feel free to peel everything before you begin.

1 medium onion, diced small

6 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tablespoon olive oil

2 stalks celery, sliced

3 carrots, sliced

6 cups of water or vegetable stock

6 medium-sized beets, trimmed

1 can diced tomatoes with the juice they’re packed in

3 cups diced red or green cabbage

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon dried dill

4 medium potatoes, quartered lengthwise and then sliced horizontally

Salt and pepper

Juice of 2 lemons

Optional garnishes: sour cream and/or fresh dill

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onion and garlic in the olive oil over medium-high heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the celery and carrot, sauté for a couple more minutes, and then add the water or stock.

Bring to a boil and add the beets, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, bay leaves, dill and a pinch of salt. Allow the soup to return to a boil and then reduce the heat to a medium simmer. After the first 15 minutes, add the potatoes. Let the soup cook until the veggies are tender, about 40 minutes. Add the lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Remove the bay leaves before serving. Top with a dollop of sour cream and or some dill, if you like. Borscht is also nice served cold.

Creamy Mushroom Barley Soup

Serves 4-6

8 cups mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

5 tablespoon butter

¼ cup white wine such as a chardonnay (optional)

1 onion, diced small

6 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

3 stalks celery, sliced

3 carrots, sliced

8 cups vegetable or beef stock

1 cup barley

1 tablespoon dried thyme

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper

1 pint heavy cream

2 tablespoon cornstarch

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter and add the mushrooms. Sauté over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes until the mushrooms are slightly golden, stirring frequently to ensure even cooking. After the first few minutes, add the white wine, if using, and a small pinch of salt.

Remove the mushrooms from the pot and add 1 tablespoon of butter, the onion and the garlic. Sauté for about seven minutes until the onion softens a bit, and then add the celery and carrots. Sauté for a couple minutes more and then add the stock. Bring to a boil, add the barley, and then reduce the heat to a medium simmer. Add the bay leaves, the thyme, and return the mushrooms to the pot. Simmer for 50 minutes to an hour, until the barley and the vegetables are tender. Add the heavy cream, the final tablespoon of butter, and salt and pepper to taste. If you would like your soup to be a little thicker, in a separate cup, stir the cornstarch with ¼ cup of cold water, mix well, and then stir the mixture into the soup, mixing well; it should thicken up nicely within a just a minute or so. Remove the bay leaves and serve.

Vegetarian Chili

Serves 4-6

1 large onion, diced

8 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tablespoon olive oil

3 stalks celery, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 bell peppers, seeded and diced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 28-oz can diced tomatoes, along with the juice they are packed in

1 tablespoon oregano

1 16-oz can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 16-oz can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups water or vegetable broth

3 tablespoons tomato paste

Salt and pepper

Optional toppings:

Shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese

Cilantro

Diced onion

Sour cream

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onion and garlic in the olive oil over medium-high heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the celery and carrot, and bell pepper, and sauté for another five minutes. Add the cumin and chili powder, stirring to distribute evenly, and then add your tomatoes. Add the oregano, beans, and water or broth, along with a pinch of salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low-to-medium simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 45 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the tomato paste, add salt and pepper to taste, and cook for a few more minutes before removing it from the heat and allowing it to rest for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with your favorite toppings and serve.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at, 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.