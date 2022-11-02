Eat Well & Share: Turkey Challenge underway; turkey day side dishes

November at Helena Food Share brings us to our biggest event of the year: Turkey Challenge.

With economic inflation being felt by more folks now than in recent years, the need for regular groceries has been higher than ever, and we anticipate that the holidays will follow the same trend. There’s no better time to pull together as a community to make sure that absolutely every family in Helena can enjoy having food on the table to celebrate the holiday with friends and family.

If you are lucky enough to be able to share, our Turkey Challenge will again be online this year, and you can donate anytime between now and Nov. 18 at www.helenafoodshare.org/turkey.challenge. In addition, check out our Turkey Challenge page for other related activities and information.

If you find yourself in need of help for the holidays, we’ve got you covered. Registration to receive Thanksgiving groceries through Helena Food Share opened Nov. 1. All you need to do is to go to our website and register to receive a holiday basket at helenafoodshare.org/get-help/holiday-meal-share or, call us at 406-443-3663.

Thanksgiving is my favorite meal, and I have certain recipes that simply must be included in the menu each year, one of which, Wild Rice Salad, I’ve included here. Having said that, I always leave space in the menu to try at least one new recipe for side dishes or for ways to use up leftovers, and I’m very excited about the other two recipes I’ve included, one for a lovely Maple Roasted Pumpkin, and the other for a Curried Turkey Salad.

Wild Rice Salad

Serves 6-8

1 cup wild rice

In a large pot, bring 10 cups of water to a boil. Add the wild rice and a pinch of salt, return to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the grains have popped open and are tender, about an hour. Drain well.

1 cup shelled edamame (soy beans)

1 cup corn kernels

Cook the edamame and corn in a small saucepan of lightly salted boiling water until done, about 5 minutes. Drain.

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced small

½ lb of bacon

While the wild rice cooks, cook the bacon until crispy, drain, crumble, and set aside.

1 cup toasted almonds

To toast almonds, place on a cookie sheet in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes. Allow to cool. You can leave them whole or roughly chop them in half before adding them to the salad, depending on your texture preference.

For the dressing:

½ cup olive oil

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 ½ tsp oregano

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper

Whisk together until well blended.

In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients together, except for the bacon, with the salad dressing. Let rest for at least 10 minutes to allow the flavors to mingle. Add the bacon just before serving to keep it as crispy as possible.

Maple Roasted Pumpkin

Serves 4-6

The day before: soak 1 cup dried cranberries in 1/3 cup Marsala wine

1 medium (about 4 lbs) pumpkin -- peeled , seeded, and cut into inch-sized cubes. The smaller “pie” pumpkins that you find in grocery stores give a nicer result than the larger carving pumpkins, but any will work.

4 Tb olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 red onion, thinly sliced lengthwise and then halved horizontally

½ tsp cayenne, if you like heat

1/3 cup maple syrup

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

Toss the pumpkin, onions, and cranberries with the olive oil, salt, pepper, and cayenne. Spread out evenly on a cookie sheet and roast in a 425 degree oven for about 25 minutes. Take the pumpkin out of the oven, drizzle with the maple syrup and balsamic vinegar, and toss to evenly coat everything and to rotate the pieces. Return to the oven and continue baking for another 10 minutes, until the pumpkin is tender and has some nicely browned edges. Remove from heat, add additional salt and pepper to taste, and top with spiced pepitas (recipe to follow), and serve.

Spiced Toasted Pepitas

½ cup shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

½ tsp dry Tajin seasoning (a chili lime salt that you can find in any grocery store)

A bit of ground pepper

½ tsp olive oil

Toss the ingredients together and bake on a cookie sheet in a 350 degree oven for about 6 minutes until the pepitas just start to turn golden. Remove from heat and reserve to sprinkle on top of the finished pumpkin.

Curried Turkey Salad

Serves 4

3 cups of roasted turkey, diced

2 apples, cored and diced

3 stalks celery, sliced crosswise into ¼-inch slices

2 medium carrots, sliced crosswise into ¼-inch slices

½ cup dried cranberries

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Dressing:

½ cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

2 Tb curry powder

Whisk together the salad dressing ingredients until well blended.

Toss all of the ingredients with the salad dressing in a bowl. Great served by itself, on a bed of greens, or on your favorite bread as a sandwich.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food (not just for the holidays) and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.