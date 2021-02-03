Eat Well & Share: 'Tis the season for all things roasted

I made my hash very bare bones in this version, but you can include any vegetables that you have on hand such as zucchini, broccoli or corn. I also added a can of chipotle peppers as a complement to the black beans and to add a spicy kick, but you can omit it if you prefer. Traditionally, hash is made with whatever happens to be in the fridge or the pantry. The majority of my cooking tends to be vegetarian, but you can definitely add any meats that you like such as diced cooked chicken, leftover ham, pot roast, or sausage. A handful of shredded cheese right at the end is nice as well.