Eat Well & Share: 'Tis the season for all things roasted

Winter produce brings an abundance of all things roasted – squash, potatoes, root vegetables. Because roasting vegetables takes a little while, I have sometimes seen it as a chore to add that extra time to a weekday meal prep, but I’ve recently gotten into the habit of throwing winter vegetables into the oven while I’m busy doing other things so that I have them on hand when it comes time to throw something together for dinner.
I also recommend making extra of anything that you’re roasting, for instance I will bake a couple of extra potatoes to dice up later to make a hearty potato and bean salad or a potato/sausage/vegetable skillet (with whatever else is in the fridge that you might like) as a quick brunch.
A quick idea for roasting vegetables is to take three cups of any diced vegetables, toss them with a hefty drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, tossed together with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and any herb of your choice such as oregano and lemon, basil, thyme, or rosemary. Spread your vegetables out on a baking sheet and roast in a 400 degree oven for about 40 minutes.
After the first 20 minutes, take them out and toss them to redistribute your seasoning and to allow for more even roasting for the final 20 minutes in the oven. Good winter vegetables to use are beets, carrots, onions, parsnips, turnips, brussels sprouts, regular or sweet potatoes, butternut, acorn, or delicata squash. Roasted vegetables keep nicely in the fridge for 3-4 days and take moments to reheat.
In keeping with the theme of having “extra roasted vegetables on hand,” a quick and comforting hash made with leftover baked potatoes takes less than 15 minutes to prepare and is deeply satisfying on a cold winter evening.
I made my hash very bare bones in this version, but you can include any vegetables that you have on hand such as zucchini, broccoli or corn. I also added a can of chipotle peppers as a complement to the black beans and to add a spicy kick, but you can omit it if you prefer. Traditionally, hash is made with whatever happens to be in the fridge or the pantry. The majority of my cooking tends to be vegetarian, but you can definitely add any meats that you like such as diced cooked chicken, leftover ham, pot roast, or sausage. A handful of shredded cheese right at the end is nice as well.
Baked Potato Hash
Serves two as a main dish
2 large baked potatoes, diced. I like to leave the skins on, but you do you!
2 Tb olive oil
1 small onion, diced
1 poblano pepper, seeded and diced (you can substitute any other pepper. Red bell pepper is a nice alternative)
1 tsp cumin
Salt & pepper to taste
½ bunch kale, chopped
1 can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
In a medium sized skillet, sauté the onion and pepper over medium to medium-high heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. I like to add a tablespoon or so of water about midway through to keep the vegetables hydrated during the cooking process. Add the cumin, salt and pepper. Add the chipotle peppers with their sauce, and the black beans. Stir to incorporate all of the flavors. Add the baked potatoes and sauté for about four minutes. Finally, add the kale and sauté gently for a couple of minutes until it is bright green and wilted. Adjust your seasonings and serve.
Spaghetti Squash w Lemon Parsley Sauce
Serves two as a main course, four as a side dish
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
To roast the squash:
1 spaghetti squash, cut in half the long way, seeds removed
1 Tb olive oil
Salt and pepper
Rub the squash with the olive oil and season with salt & pepper to taste. On a baking dish lined with foil, place the squash open halves down, pierce the tops several times with a fork, and bake for about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for 5-10 minutes. As soon as the squash is cool enough to handle, use a fork to shred the flesh into spaghetti-like strands.
For the Lemon Parsley Sauce:
Zest of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lemon
1/3 c olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 ½ tsp red pepper flakes
½ cup very finely grated hard Italian cheese: Romano, Parmesan, or Asiago
1 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped
In a large bowl, mash together the olive oil and the crushed garlic. I use a pestle to emulsify them, but a nice wooden spoon will work just fine. Add the lemon zest and lemon juice, the salt and pepper, and whisk to combine. Add the cheese and the chili pepper flakes and mix well.
Toss with the spaghetti squash and the Italian parsley and serve. Very nice served with a tossed green salad.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.