Eat Well & Share: Three cabbage recipes guaranteed to please

In a final seasonal nod to cozy wintery foods and limited produce options, here are three recipe options for cabbage that are guaranteed to please.
Cabbage tends to be an underrated vegetable, perhaps because childhood memories of over-boiled and super boring cabbage offerings still haunt us to this day. At only 33 calories per cup, cabbage is a great choice for adding healthy antioxidants and fiber to your menu, as well as being high in vitamin C and glutamine, which is an amino acid with strong anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, cabbage is very inexpensive and extremely versatile.
For a hearty cold-weather main course, I put together a healthier spin on Stuffed Cabbage Rolls that uses ground turkey, quinoa and spinach in the filling to lighten the calorie and fat content while still offering a deeply satisfying and filling meal. You can certainly substitute ground beef and/or rice in the filling if you prefer.
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Makes 9 cabbage rolls
1 cabbage, with leaves large enough to roll
To soften the leaves for filling, very carefully peel off 9 leaves so that you don’t tear them. It never hurts to prepare a couple of extra leaves, just in case. In a large pan with a lid, bring a couple of cups of water to a boil. Add the leaves, cover, and leave them in for about 5 minutes until they’ve just wilted. Remove from heat and drain.
Tomato sauce:
1/2 of a medium onion, diced small
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tb brown sugar
1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes
2 Tb olive oil
1 Tb apple cider or balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Sautée the onion and garlic in the olive oil over medium heat for about 7 minutes, until softened. Add the tomatoes, vinegar, brown sugar, salt and pepper, and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.
The filling:
1 lb ground turkey
1 ½ cups cooked quinoa.
To cook quinoa, bring 1 cup quinoa in 1 1/2 c water with a pinch salt to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and let rest covered for 5 minutes.
1/2 of a medium onion, diced small
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 cups fresh spinach
1 egg
Salt and pepper
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp oregano
1/2 a zucchini, grated
1 tsp Red pepper flakes
In a skillet, sautée the onion and garlic over medium heat for about six minutes, stirring occasionally, and adding a very slight splash of water about midway through to keep them nicely hydrated. Add the zucchini and spinach and cook for another four to five minutes until they’ve softened/wilted. Add a pinch each of salt and pepper along with the cumin and oregano. Stir and remove from heat. Allow to cool enough to be able to handle. In a bowl, mix the sautéed vegetables with the raw ground turkey, the cooked quinoa, and a raw egg. Add a little more salt and pepper.
To assemble the rolls:
In the center of each leaf, put about 1/2 cup of the filling, turn up one side of the leaf, fold over the two sides, and roll it up.
Place your cabbage rolls in a baking pan that you’ve lined with a bit of the sauce, spread out evenly across the bottom. Pour the rest of the sauce over the top and bake in a 350 degree oven for 60 minutes, or until the internal temperature of your rolls reaches 165 degrees. Remove from heat and let rest for a few minutes before serving.
Lemony Cabbage Carrot Slaw
Serves 4-6 as a side dish
1 small head cabbage, cored and shredded
2 carrots, grated – peeled, if you prefer
4 green onions, thinly sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced thin and cut into inch-sized pieces
1 daikon radish, quartered lengthwise and then thinly sliced crossways
½ c chopped Italian parsley
For the dressing:
Lemon juice & zest of 1 lemon
4 oz olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 Tb dijon mustard
1 Tb honey
1 tsp red pepper flakes
With a fork, in a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. In a larger bowl, toss together the vegetables, then add the dressing and toss well to incorporate.
Sautéed Cabbage with Apples and Onions
Serves 4 as a side dish
1 small red cabbage, cored and chopped
1 large onion, cut in half lengthwise and then sliced
2 apples, peeled, cored, sliced
3 Tb apple cider or balsamic vinegar
2 Tb olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
1 Tb caraway seeds
Heat 1 Tb of the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and add the onion. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until just tender. Add the remaining olive oil and the cabbage along with a couple of Tb of water, and continue to sauté for about 5 more minutes, until the cabbage softens. Add the apple slices and sauté for a couple of minutes. Add the vinegar, caraway, and salt & pepper and cook for a few more minutes to incorporate the flavors nicely.
This sautéed cabbage dish pairs well with roasted pork, brats or other sausages.
Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she is a regular chef demonstrating new recipes on their Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker, and has owned her own restaurant.