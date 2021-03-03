Eat Well & Share: Three cabbage recipes guaranteed to please

In a final seasonal nod to cozy wintery foods and limited produce options, here are three recipe options for cabbage that are guaranteed to please.

Cabbage tends to be an underrated vegetable, perhaps because childhood memories of over-boiled and super boring cabbage offerings still haunt us to this day. At only 33 calories per cup, cabbage is a great choice for adding healthy antioxidants and fiber to your menu, as well as being high in vitamin C and glutamine, which is an amino acid with strong anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, cabbage is very inexpensive and extremely versatile.

For a hearty cold-weather main course, I put together a healthier spin on Stuffed Cabbage Rolls that uses ground turkey, quinoa and spinach in the filling to lighten the calorie and fat content while still offering a deeply satisfying and filling meal. You can certainly substitute ground beef and/or rice in the filling if you prefer.

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Makes 9 cabbage rolls

1 cabbage, with leaves large enough to roll