Eat Well & Share: Thoughts of gardening inspire lighter fare

Finally, more daylight and thawing ground! It’s a little too soon to plant yet, but if you’ve got a garden, it’s not too early to plan.

I have a little plot in one of our community gardens, which, if you are like me and live in an apartment, is a wonderfully affordable way to get your hands in the dirt and enjoy all of the benefits of growing your own foods.

If you do garden and have a little extra space, please consider dedicating a little patch of land to “Grow a Row” for Helena Food Share. We’d love to share your extra vegetables at the end of the season, so thank you ahead of time if you can include us in your garden plan.

While we wait for our Montana growing season to kick off, we can enjoy the wider variety of produce from around the country that is showing up at our local grocers. To kick off the transition to lighter fare in our kitchens, I’ve put together a super-fast Mediterranean pasta featuring fresh spinach, a cauliflower salad, and a simple treatment for fresh berries.

Mediterranean Orzo with Tuna

Serves 4

1 16 oz package orzo (or other pasta shape of your choice)

½ stick butter

¼ cup olive oil

I can albacore tuna, packed in water – do not discard the water

4 cups fresh spinach

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 cup Kalamata olives, sliced

2 Tb capers

8 oz feta cheese, diced or crumbled

Salt and pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh dill or 1 tsp dried

Cook the orzo according to package directions -- usually about 8 minutes or so until al dente, and drain.

In a saucepan, melt the butter with the olive oil, add the tuna along with the water it’s packed in, and simmer for about 4 minutes. Add the spinach and continue cooking until it has wilted. Add the lemon juice, Kalamatas, capers, feta, salt, pepper, and dill, and cook for a few more minutes until the flavors have combined.

Toss with the pasta and serve.

Cauliflower Salad with Tarragon Dijon Vinaigrette

Serves 4 as a side

This is an extremely simple salad that really shines because of the marriage of textures. The cauliflower will be crisp-tender, the carrots are just barely cooked, the celery is brightly crisp, and the roasted peppers are soft and mellow in flavor. The combination of the tarragon and Dijon adds a depth to cauliflower that really creates something special.

1 head cauliflower, leaves and core removed, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 stalks celery, sliced on the diagonal

1 carrot, sliced on the diagonal, and then cut the slices in half the long way

1 roasted red pepper, diced - about 1/3 of a cup

For the dressing:

1/3 cup vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1 Tb dried tarragon

2 Tb Dijon mustard (the grainy version is nice as well)

Salt and pepper

1 clove fresh garlic, crushed

Bring some water to boil and add the cauliflower pieces. Cook for two minutes, add the carrot slices and cook for another two minutes. Remove from heat and drain.

Whisk the dressing ingredients together to emulsify, add to all of the vegetables, and toss. Allow to rest for at least 10 minutes to let the flavors combine.

Berries with Balsamic Glaze and Lemon Zest

Serves 2

2 cups berries of your choice: sliced strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries

For the glaze:

1 cup balsamic vinegar

3 Tb honey

Lemon zest

Bring the vinegar to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook until the liquid is reduced by about a third (about 8 minutes), and then add the honey. Simmer for another minute. The glaze is ready as soon as it starts to coat the back of your spoon. You can continue to reduce it to any thickness that you like, but I would recommend erring on the side of thinner since it will continue to thicken up once you remove it from the heat.

Arrange your berries and drizzle the glaze over them. Sprinkle some lemon zest on top and serve.

Although it sounds fancy, balsamic glaze is a simple, versatile condiment that is a beautiful addition to elevate a nice steak, punch up the flavor profile of avocado toast, or enhance a wide variety of dishes. It’s a welcome staple for many chefs to bring simple flavors into a whole new beautiful dimension. It can be the star of a dish or a strong supporting character.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.

Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.

