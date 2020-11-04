Eat Well & Share: Thanksgiving comes with extra challenges this year

For many of us, Thanksgiving is one of the rare moments we can sit down and break bread with our extended family and friends, and we can really enjoy everything that goes into the preparation of feasting together. Because of the nature of that shared time, it may be the most important meal of the year.

At Helena Food Share that annual invitation to the Thanksgiving table is hosted by our entire Helena community. It allows all of us to express gratitude for each other by making sure that everyone has the ability not only to eat, which is our daily mission, but to share, to host and to enjoy heartfelt time together.

This year, in COVID times, Thanksgiving is different in a lot of ways. Many of us won’t be able to travel to be with one another, and many more of us will be faced with making decisions about how to safely make Thanksgiving happen.

Not a few of these choices come with a bit of a heavy heart, a handful of optimism, and an eye toward embracing solutions that allow us to take comfort in knowing that we all are sharing the same burden of “different” right now. One decision that nobody should be faced with is how to put Thanksgiving on the table at all.