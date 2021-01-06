Eat Well & Share: Start the new year with healthy salads

January is traditionally the month of fresh starts, of resetting the bar after holiday binging. This year, the overindulgence was kept at a minimum due to the lack of holiday parties and catered events, but there’s still the now stereotypical “Covid 15” hanging on that needs to be dealt with, not to mention the big depressing gray cloud of pandemic uncertainties that has hung over everything for months.
I, for one, think that the best remedy for all of that is to really dive into some healthy New Year’s resolutions and to stop stuffing my face with comfort foods to stave off the proverbial wolves of doom at the door. What better way to replace that self-indulgent cuisine of non-productive wallowing than with some amazingly good-for-you salads that taste great and at the same time will be a lovely step in the right direction for feeling more energetic?
If you are like me, and you’re just sick, sick, sick of everything this past year, then join me in the spirit of new beginnings, renewed hopefulness, and let’s really take charge of the things that we can control as we head into 2021. Wouldn’t it be glorious to emerge from our cocoons of isolation, six months from now, a little bit thinner, a little bit stronger, hopefully vaccinated, free to socialize and travel freely once again? Let’s do this!
My favorite salad of all is one that my family refers to simply as “Big Salads.” This is just a bed of whatever greens you have on hand and whatever vegetables are in the fridge. Take extra care to prepare each ingredient to highlight its best properties; for instance, lightly steam the heartier vegetables for just a minute or two to the point where they are still perfectly crisp and just barely cooked.
Pay attention to texture as well – raw beets and carrots are delightful additions if you grate them, and they grab onto your salad dressing very differently than if you’ve diced them. In fact, if you prefer diced beets, I would definitely par-boil them for a few minutes (after you’ve diced them) to enhance the flavor.
Big Salad
On individual plates, arrange a bed of assorted lettuces and/or greens such as chopped collard greens, beet greens, or kale, about 2 cups per plate.
Arrange a variety of vegetables on top of your greens, such as:
Cherry tomatoes, halved
Cucumber, halved and then thinly sliced
A handful of garbanzo or other beans
Sliced radishes (I especially love purple daikon radishes)
Diced avocado
Grated raw carrot
Grated raw beets
Chopped red cabbage
Celery
Pepperoncini or sweet cherry peppers
For the following vegetables, I recommend cutting them into bite sized pieces and then steaming or blanching them for just a minute or two, then rinsing them in ice cold water to quickly chill them. Make sure that they’re well drained before adding them to your salad to avoid sogginess:
Fresh green beans
Cauliflower
Broccoli
A small potato, sliced
Asparagus
Beets
I always also include some sort of protein in my Big Salad, such as a sliced hard-boiled egg, leftover sliced roasted chicken, some roughly crumbled feta cheese, or a can of drained, water-packed tuna.
Some optional salad toppings are roasted sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, capers (especially nice with tuna as your protein), or roasted pumpkin seeds.
My favorite Vinaigrette:
2/3 cup olive oil
1/3 c apple cider vinegar
1 tsp dried oregano
1 small clove garlic, crushed, or ¼ tsp dried garlic powder
1/3 tsp kosher salt
Generous amount of freshly ground pepper
Whisk together to emulsify and dress your salad to your personal taste preference.
Chopped Salad w Chicken
A somewhat heartier salad that’s packed with a little more protein for when you want a little something more.
Serves 2 as a main entrée
1 cucumber, diced
1 red or green bell pepper
2 stalks of celery, diced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved
¼ cup sliced green onions
1 cup cooked black beans
2 cups chopped hearty greens such as romaine, kale, or Italian parsley
2 cups roasted chilled diced chicken
The dressing:
2/3 cup olive oil
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1 Tb dijon mustard
1 tsp dried tarragon
½ tsp kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
1 clove crushed garlic
Toss all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl with the dressing and let rest for about 10 minutes (or longer) to incorporate the flavors nicely, then serve.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.