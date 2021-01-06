Eat Well & Share: Start the new year with healthy salads

January is traditionally the month of fresh starts, of resetting the bar after holiday binging. This year, the overindulgence was kept at a minimum due to the lack of holiday parties and catered events, but there’s still the now stereotypical “Covid 15” hanging on that needs to be dealt with, not to mention the big depressing gray cloud of pandemic uncertainties that has hung over everything for months.

I, for one, think that the best remedy for all of that is to really dive into some healthy New Year’s resolutions and to stop stuffing my face with comfort foods to stave off the proverbial wolves of doom at the door. What better way to replace that self-indulgent cuisine of non-productive wallowing than with some amazingly good-for-you salads that taste great and at the same time will be a lovely step in the right direction for feeling more energetic?

If you are like me, and you’re just sick, sick, sick of everything this past year, then join me in the spirit of new beginnings, renewed hopefulness, and let’s really take charge of the things that we can control as we head into 2021. Wouldn’t it be glorious to emerge from our cocoons of isolation, six months from now, a little bit thinner, a little bit stronger, hopefully vaccinated, free to socialize and travel freely once again? Let’s do this!