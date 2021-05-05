Eat Well & Share: Spring brings breakfast ideas

With spring comes longer daylight hours in our weekends which inspire thoughts of gardening, of garden parties, of Sunday brunch with friends, and of simply having more time to enjoy life.
Just the idea of being able to start to gather again with people we haven’t seen in ages as we cautiously head past the worst of the pandemic feels like the essence of spring rebirth itself.
To celebrate, here are a few of my favorite breakfast things to share.
Avocado Toast
Like so many other people, one of my favorite breakfast foods these days is really a non-recipe: Avocado Toast. This version is pretty deluxe, but avocado toast can be as simple as just mashing some avocado onto your favorite toasted bread with some salt and pepper and you’ve got a satisfying start to the day. This version is fancy enough for company.
On your favorite toasted bread (for the photo, I chose a walnut currant sourdough levain), a layer of avocado slices, thinly sliced tomatoes, microgreens, lox, sliced hard-boiled egg, capers, salt, pepper, and a sprinkling of red pepper flakes. A drizzle of olive oil is nice as well.
Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread
For a lazy Sunday brunch, quick breads are an easy accompaniment to a larger breakfast, or are simply perfect as a light meal by itself when paired with a great cup of coffee.
Makes 4 mini loaves, 5 ¾ x 3 ¼”
Preheat your oven to 350 F
Butter and flour your loaf pans to prepare them
In a bowl, combine your dry ingredients and whisk to infuse well:
3 ½ cups flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 ½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
In a large bowl, cream together (with an electric mixer)
6 oz. butter
¾ cup sugar
Add and mix well:
2 large eggs
Then:
1 cup sour cream
1 cup milk
Zest of 1 lemon
1 Tb lemon juice
2 Tb poppy seeds
Add your dry ingredients to the wet in two batches. At this point, I always prefer to fold the flour mixture in by hand using a rubber spatula until everything is just barely mixed. It’s okay if there are a few small lumps of flour in your batter, which is better than overmixing.
Divide the batter equally into your loaf pans. The batter should fill the pans about 2/3 full. Place the loaf pans on a cookie sheet and bake for 45 minutes, turning your cookie sheet once half way through. To test for doneness, insert a toothpick into the thickest section; if it comes out clean, your breads are done.
You can certainly bake your quick bread in a large regular loaf pan or in a Bundt pan. Simply increase your baking time and check for doneness along the way.
Let rest on a cooling rack for about five minutes and then remove them from the pans and let them continue to cool on your rack.
For the glaze:
In a bowl, mix together
Juice and zest from 1 lemon
Powdered sugar
The thickness of your glaze is up to your personal preference. Start with ¼ cup of powdered sugar and continue to add sugar and stir until you reach your desired thickness. I like mine to be glossy and transparent. Drizzle across the top of your breads and serve.
Overnight Oats
Another fad food that has gained popularity is overnight oats, and rightfully so: they are delicious, filling, and take less than five minutes to prepare the night before.
Serves 1
½ cup rolled oats (the old fashioned kind, not quick oats)
½ cup Greek yogurt (I like plain yogurt but you can definitely use flavored if you prefer)
¾ cup milk of your choice. I used unsweetened soy milk
1 Tb ground flax seeds
1 Tb chia seeds
½ tsp vanilla extract
2 Tb maple syrup, honey or sweetener of your choice
½ tsp cinnamon, plus a little bit to sprinkle on top
½ cup blueberries
1 small banana, sliced
In a bowl, mix together the yogurt and milk until smooth. Add the vanilla, maple syrup, chia seed, flax, cinnamon, and oats.
I simply covered the bowl with plastic wrap and let it sit in the fridge overnight for about 12 hours, and then I added my fruits. It’s also very popular to layer your oats and fruit in a mason jar so that it’s ready to grab-and-go the next day on your way out the door, which I have done as well and it works perfectly. Your oats will be soft and have a lovely texture. The cinnamon gives it a little boost, and the chia seeds help to create a nice pudding-like thickness.
You can use any combination of fruits and flavors. I sometimes mix in a scoop of protein powder as well.
Our mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.