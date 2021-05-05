Eat Well & Share: Spring brings breakfast ideas

With spring comes longer daylight hours in our weekends which inspire thoughts of gardening, of garden parties, of Sunday brunch with friends, and of simply having more time to enjoy life.

Just the idea of being able to start to gather again with people we haven’t seen in ages as we cautiously head past the worst of the pandemic feels like the essence of spring rebirth itself.

To celebrate, here are a few of my favorite breakfast things to share.

Avocado Toast

Like so many other people, one of my favorite breakfast foods these days is really a non-recipe: Avocado Toast. This version is pretty deluxe, but avocado toast can be as simple as just mashing some avocado onto your favorite toasted bread with some salt and pepper and you’ve got a satisfying start to the day. This version is fancy enough for company.

On your favorite toasted bread (for the photo, I chose a walnut currant sourdough levain), a layer of avocado slices, thinly sliced tomatoes, microgreens, lox, sliced hard-boiled egg, capers, salt, pepper, and a sprinkling of red pepper flakes. A drizzle of olive oil is nice as well.

Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread