Like most Montanans, with the change of seasons, the drive to suddenly be outside and on to a million exciting seasonal opportunities leaves me with less time to fuss in the kitchen. Fortunately, food naturally lightens up in the spring, and it’s nice to have a few very quick easy-to-throw-together meals in your repertoire so that you can have something nutritious, homemade and satisfying without wasting a lot of time preparing dinner.

The following recipes can be thrown together in less than half an hour and each is packed with its own vibrant flavor combinations, so enjoy great food fast, and get outside!

Ham Sandwiches

A quick sandwich takes little effort and is perfect for a light meal unto itself or as something nice to pack for a picnic. Huckleberry jam adds a nice twist, especially when paired with the mustard.

Serves 2

4 slices of your favorite bread

2/3 lb sliced ham

4 slices sharp cheddar

1 avocado, sliced

1 medium tomato, sliced

4 pieces of lettuce, washed and dried

huckleberry jam

mayonnaise

grainy Dijon mustard

salt and pepper

You may assemble your sandwich any way that you like, but my favorite is to spread a light layer of mayo on both pieces of bread, add Dijon to the bottom piece of bread then ham, cheddar, tomato, avocado, lettuce, sprinkle with salt & pepper, and finally spread some huckleberry jam on the top piece.

Shredded Zucchini Shrimp Bowl

Serves 2

1 Tb olive oil

2 Tb butter

4 cloves garlic: two cloves sliced and two crushed

½ of a red bell pepper, seeded and slivered

2 zucchini, grated

Salt & pepper

½ tsp red pepper flakes

1 lb peeled and deveined shrimp

In a medium-sized skillet, melt the butter in the olive oil. Add the sliced garlic cloves and sauté for about three minutes. Add the red bell pepper and sauté for another three minutes. Add the zucchini, the crushed garlic, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper, and sauté for about 6 minutes until the zucchini softens and becomes brilliant green and slightly translucent. Add the shrimp and sauté for two to three more minutes until they turn pink, at which point they’ll be done.

Divide into individual serving bowls and enjoy.

Roasted Salmon with Dukkah Seasoning

Serves 4

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1 1½ lb salmon filet

2 Tb plus Dukkah seasoning

Dukkah is a delightful Egyptian spice and nut blend that pairs very nicely with salmon. You can buy it at the grocery store (I bought mine) or make your own by lightly toasting a combination of nuts such as almonds, pistachios, cashews, and/or hazelnuts, with sesame seeds, cumin, coriander, salt, and a little cayenne, if you like a little heat. Once you’ve toasted everything, pulse the ingredients in a food processor or blender until it’s a coarse meal. There are a lot of recipe variations online, as well as many suggestions for how to enjoy it including sprinkling it on vegetables, meats, or eggs, and using it to dip your bread into with a little olive oil. Addictingly tasty!

Rub both sides of the salmon with olive oil and place the filet skin-side down onto a foil-lined cookie sheet.

Sprinkle the dukkah seasoning generously over the top of the filet. Bake for approximately 15 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 165 or the fish flakes with a fork when you test it.

I served the salmon with some brown rice (you can certainly serve white rice or any complementary grain of your choice) and an Avocado Caper Salad.

Avocado Caper Salad

Serves 2

First, whisk together the dressing:

juice of one lemon

¼ cup olive oil

1 crushed garlic clove

½ tsp red pepper flakes

salt & pepper

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, sliced

1-2 Tb capers

½ cup chopped fresh herbs such as parsley or basil or even microgreens

Arrange the avocado slices and then top with a generous sprinkling of capers, and the chopped fresh herbs. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, if you would like to make a donation, or if you would like to learn more about how you can help build our new Community Food Resource Center, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.