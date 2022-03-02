Eat Well & Share: Serve up some comfort food before transitioning into spring

As we head out of winter, it is a nice time to enjoy a few last-minute comfort foods before we turn off our ovens for the summer. To bid a fond farewell to all of that, I’m sharing a recipe for stuffed peppers.

It’s also time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Irish or not, if for no other reason: potato soup, which is a favorite staple of mine because it’s easy, filling, quick to make, and with all of the variations possible, it’s never boring.

Finally, I’ve put together a hearty barley salad that marries some more-wintery ingredients like sautéed mushrooms and lentils with some lighter ones like fresh parsley, scallions and artichokes. It’s a combination that perfectly captures the change of the season -- neither too heavy nor light.

Stuffed Peppers

Serves 6

6 bell peppers, cut in half vertically, seeds and stems removed.

Lightly blanch the peppers before continuing with the recipe by sprinkling them with a bit of water and microwaving them for four minutes, or you can pop them into boiling water for two minutes. Either way, once they’re blanched, drain the water off them, pat dry, and line a large baking dish (lightly greased with a tsp of olive oil) with the peppers.

1-2 Tb olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 lb ground turkey, beef, or lamb

1 Tb oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 medium zucchini, grated

1 14-oz can of petite diced tomatoes with the juice they’re packed in

1 cup cooked black beans

1 4-oz can chopped green chilies

1 cup fresh chopped spinach

1 cup corn kernels (I used frozen)

1 1/2 cups cooked rice

1 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded (more, if you like it cheesy)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil over medium-high heat for about 8 minutes until they are tender. Add the turkey (or beef or lamb) and sauté, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add the oregano, cumin, cayenne, and salt & pepper, stirring to incorporate. Add the zucchini and sauté for a couple of minutes, and then add the tomatoes. Reduce the heat slightly and allow to simmer for about 5 minutes. Next, add the black beans, chilies, spinach and corn. Add the rice and stir well. Remove from heat. Stir in half of the cheese.

Lightly salt and pepper the bell peppers, and then fill each one with enough filling so that it lightly mounds above the edges. Cover your baking pan and bake the stuffed peppers for 20 minutes. Remove the cover, sprinkle the remaining cheese onto each pepper, and bake for another 10 minutes.

Potato Soup

Serves 4

This potato soup is such a classic kitchen basic and only costs pennies (before adding variations). It’s always comforting and bursting with flavor.

4-5 large potatoes, sliced (I like russets for this soup, but any type will work. I also like to leave the skins on but it’s just personal preference; if you like a smoother soup, peel them first).

2 large onions, sliced

Water to cover

2-3 Tb butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Put the potatoes and onions in a soup pot in alternating layers. Add enough water to cover by an inch or so, and add a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a medium simmer. Cook for about 20 minutes until the potatoes and onions are soft.

To puree the soup, remove it from the heat and either puree it in small batches in a standard blender, or use an immersion blender (my favorite) and blend until smooth. Use caution as the soup is hot and does splash even if you’re careful. If you’re adding additional ingredients, return the soup to the stove at medium heat.

Once the soup is pureed, add the butter, salt and pepper to taste. It’s perfect just like this, but if you’d like to dress it up, the variations are only limited by your imagination. The possibilities are endless: just adding some sharp cheddar to the basic soup adds some depth; or you could add ham and cheese; or loaded baked potato ingredients (broccoli, cheese, sour cream, chives, crispy bacon); spinach and cheddar; or parmesan with some roasted garlic. Really anything that you think pairs well with potatoes.

In the version I recently made, I added very thinly sliced asparagus and Swiss chard, 5 minutes before removing the soup from the heat. I like the vegetables to still have a slightly firm texture to them, but you can certainly let them simmer longer if you like them softer. To finish it off, I stirred in ½ cup of grated Romano cheese and sprinkled the top with crisp bacon.

Growing up, my family always served potato soup with an optional pat of butter and freshly ground pepper on top.

Barley Salad

Serves 4

1 cup dry barley

8 oz fresh mushrooms, sliced

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

1 can artichoke hearts, chopped

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved lengthwise

1 cup crumbled Feta cheese

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

2 cups cooked lentils or diced roasted chicken

1 bunch parsley, chopped

Lemon vinaigrette:

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

1/3 cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, fresh crushed

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

To cook the barley, bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Add the barley, reduce the heat to a high simmer and cook 30-40 minutes until tender when tested. Drain, rinse quickly under cool water, and allow to drain.

While the barley cooks, sauté the mushrooms in a tablespoon of olive oil for about 4 minutes, add the juice of 1 lemon, salt and pepper to taste and continue to sauté for about another 4 minutes until the mushrooms are golden brown and the lemon juice has evaporated. Remove from heat.

Make to vinaigrette by whisking the ingredients together in a small bowl.

Combine all of the ingredients with the vinaigrette in a salad bowl, toss well to incorporate the flavors, and serve.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.

Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.

