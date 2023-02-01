Eat Well & Share: Recipe ideas to try for Meatless Mondays

After a month of hard work, February sometimes finds us with less motivation and excitement for our New Year’s resolutions than we had at the beginning of January.

My personal goals this year, like so many other people’s, have been to make small but healthy changes by eliminating my bad habits and adding better ones to my routine. A very simple and doable health tweak is to adopt the idea of “Meatless Mondays,” which is an international movement that encourages people to reduce meat in their diets for their health and the health of the planet.

I tend to lean toward plant-based foods in general, out of personal preference (although I do enjoy meat as well), so starting the week off with an intention to implement more meat-free meals into my diet is an easy and delicious way to enjoy a pain-free commitment toward healthy choices.

If you’re not interested in going meat-free, all three of the following recipes would benefit from the addition of some roasted chicken or whatever sounds good to you.

Chopped Romaine Salad With Cannelloni Beans

Serves 2-4, as a main or a side

½ head romaine, chopped

1 cucumber, cut in half length-wise and then thinly sliced

1 15-oz can cannelloni beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups canned or marinated artichoke hearts, chopped

½ cup green olives, sliced

1 cup salad turnips (about four), quartered and sliced

1 avocado, sliced

Almost Caesar salad dressing:

Juice of 2 lemons

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tin anchovies, drained

1 Tb Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Optional toppings if you want to add a crunchy texture: sunflower seeds, toasted pumpkin seeds, croutons, roasted chickpeas; I tossed on some roasted seasoned lentils.

Prepare the salad dressing. Toss with all of the ingredients except the avocado, in a large bowl. Serve and garnish each serving with slices of avocado, as well as any optional toppings that you might like.

Winter Squash & Chickpea Coconut Curry

Serves 4

1 medium winter squash, peeled, seeded, diced into about 1 ½ inch pieces. I used a red kabocha squash but any firm-fleshed variety such as butternut, kuri, pumpkin, or hubbard would work well

¼ cup olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled, sliced in half length-wise and then thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

2 Tb minced ginger

2 cups Napa cabbage, chopped

1 4-oz jar green Thai curry paste

1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained

1 15-oz can diced tomatoes

1 13-oz can coconut milk

3 cups fresh spinach

1 Tb red pepper flakes

Juice of 2 limes

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

Optional: Serve over brown rice

In a medium to large pot of lightly salted boiling water, cook the squash until it is just tender, about five or six minutes. Diced squash cooks surprisingly fast. Drain and set aside.

In a large skillet, sauté the onion and garlic, stirring often, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add a little more oil and the ginger. Sauté briefly and add the Napa cabbage. Cook for a couple of minutes more until the cabbage wilts slightly. Stir in the green curry paste and toss well to evenly distribute it. Add the diced tomatoes and the chickpeas, and allow to simmer for about 6 minutes. Add the coconut milk, simmer for a few minutes, add the cooked squash, stir, and then add the spinach and sauté gently until it wilts. Add the pepper flakes and the lime juice. Cook for a couple of minutes more. Stir in the cilantro. Serve by itself or over brown rice.

Southwestern Black Bean and Brown Rice Salad

Serves 6

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 15-oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 ½ cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 4-oz can mild green chilies

1 cup roasted red peppers, chopped

4 cups cabbage, chopped in a small dice

2 cups broccoli, cut into small bite-sized pieces, stems included

1 cup Cremosa cheese, crumbled

Dressing:

Juice of 2 lemons or limes

½ cup olive oil

1 Tb ground cumin

4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

2 tsp Tajin seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Make the salad dressing and set aside.

In a saucepan, bring a couple of cups of water to a boil and cook the corn for just a couple of minutes. Add the broccoli and cook for just barely two minutes more until it is bright green and just almost tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain well.

Toss all of the ingredients in a large bowl with the salad dressing and serve.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.