Eat Well & Share: Potato salad is the perfect way to kick off summer

I’ve been thinking about food waste quite a bit lately and like a lot of people, I felt that I don’t personally waste very much, that is until I decided to start a kitchen compost bucket to feed my rented community garden plot – which I highly recommend if you don’t have land of your own; it’s a small investment with very rewarding returns.

With the compost, suddenly my food waste is in my face every day. Maybe a third of what gets tossed into the bucket are nasty ends of celery or potato peels but surprisingly most of it is much more insidiously wasteful than that: 10 strawberries that I didn’t get to fast enough, asparagus that turned out to be more delicate than I imagined and seemingly turned to mush overnight.

Here I was, thinking that I was being so mindful but composting has revealed how much food actually goes to waste. It doesn’t feel like much waste when you’re only confronted with one item at a time that you just throw away into the rubbish bin where it’s quickly out of sight, out of mind.