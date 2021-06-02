Eat Well & Share: Potato salad is the perfect way to kick off summer

I’ve been thinking about food waste quite a bit lately and like a lot of people, I felt that I don’t personally waste very much, that is until I decided to start a kitchen compost bucket to feed my rented community garden plot – which I highly recommend if you don’t have land of your own; it’s a small investment with very rewarding returns.
With the compost, suddenly my food waste is in my face every day. Maybe a third of what gets tossed into the bucket are nasty ends of celery or potato peels but surprisingly most of it is much more insidiously wasteful than that: 10 strawberries that I didn’t get to fast enough, asparagus that turned out to be more delicate than I imagined and seemingly turned to mush overnight.
Here I was, thinking that I was being so mindful but composting has revealed how much food actually goes to waste. It doesn’t feel like much waste when you’re only confronted with one item at a time that you just throw away into the rubbish bin where it’s quickly out of sight, out of mind.
I tend to lie to myself by thinking in terms of “clean house, job well done!” so once the trash is taken out, it’s the end of the story, right? Ten strawberries? Sad, sure, but also “oh well.” Ten strawberries, half a bunch of asparagus, some salad greens and a piece of moldy cheese, all within the space of a few days? It’s great for compost but it gets embarrassing. It’s really forced me to take a cold hard look at how I’m managing my food. After all, these are things that I wanted to eat! That I’d spent my hard earned money on, that people took the time to grow and harvest and ship and sell, and somehow in my mind, I bypassed all of that with a simple “oh well.”
Why does that happen? Did I shop when I was hungry and purchase more than I could eat before things went bad? Did I choose to get take-out food one night because I was tired, rather than using the food that I already had on hand? There are so many small steps that a person can take to better manage their food: meal planning and meal prep are huge, as is paying attention to your inventory of perishables.
If I had been more mindful, I could have trimmed those strawberries and frozen them so that I could throw them in a smoothie later. You don’t have to rigidly map out every bite that goes into your mouth but you can find ways to salvage the foods that you do have to reduce your own waste, and save yourself some money in the process.
As we head into our outdoor seasonal activities, such as gardening with our new compost and returning to being able to outdoor dining (with friends, no less! Yay!). I felt that some variations on potato salad just might be the perfect way to kick off the summer months. Here are three recipes to pack into your picnic basket as a side dish or as a complete meal unto themselves:
For each of the recipes, you can peel your potatoes if you like; I prefer skins-on. Place the potatoes in cold water, bring to a boil, and then cook the potatoes at a medium to high simmer until just tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and give them a quick three to four minute cold water bath, then let drain well.
Classic Potato Salad
Serves 4
6 medium cooked gold potatoes (such as Yukon) diced. (see cooking instructions above)
4 dill pickles, chunky diced
3 stalks celery, diced
1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
3 hard-boiled eggs, chunky diced
The salad dressing:
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp dried dill or 3 Tb fresh chopped dill
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
3 Tb yellow mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all of the salad dressing ingredients together well to emulsify.
In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients together with the dressing.
Lentil Bacon Potato Salad
Serves 4
6 medium gold potatoes, such as Yukon, diced and cooked. (see cooking instructions above)
4 pieces crispy bacon, crumbled
1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
½ cup dried lentils. I prefer the smaller varieties such as French green or Beluga, but any lentil will work well. To prepare, simmer the lentils in lightly salted water until tender, about 20 minutes. Tenderness times tend to vary depending on size, dryness, and age, so test them as you go along.
1 cup roasted red peppers, diced
1 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup cooked peas
Onion-garlic Dijon vinaigrette
¼ cup red onion, diced VERY small
1 clove garlic, crushed
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
3/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp dried dill or 3 Tb fresh chopped dill
2 Tb Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all of the salad dressing ingredients together well to emulsify.
In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients together with the dressing.
Asian Influenced Potato Salad
Serves 4
About 10 small red potatoes, quartered or diced and cooked. (see cooking instructions above)
1 cup pea pods, chunky sliced on the diagonal
2 carrots, shredded
½ red bell pepper, seeded and diced small
1 cup shredded red cabbage
1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
For the dressing:
1/2 cup olive oil
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup sesame oil
1 Tb grated ginger
1 clove garlic, crushed
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup lime juice
Siracha to taste; I used 1 Tb and it was spicy, but I like heat
Mix all of the salad dressing ingredients together well to emulsify.
In a large bowl, toss all of the ingredients together with the dressing.
Our mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org .
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.