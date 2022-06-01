Eat Well & Share: Picnic-friendly salad, sandwich and hummus for dipping

After such a subtle spring, it’s hard to believe that summer officially begins in just a few short weeks. What better way to start the season than with a few picnic-friendly recipes?

Homemade hummus is a picnic go-to for my family, and there are so many variations that it’s never boring. It keeps/travels well, and it’s healthy: 2 grams of plant protein and 1 gram of fiber per serving, as well as being a good source of iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, making it an excellent heart-healthy choice, especially when paired with an assortment of cut-up vegetables to dip. Most of all though, it’s delicious.

In addition to hummus, picnics also cry out for sandwiches and salads, so with fresh basil becoming available, a nice twist on a classic Caprese salad is to make it into a sandwich, and then to round out our picnic menu, I’ve paired it with a Lemon Pasta Pea Salad this month.

Basic Hummus

About 6 servings

1 15 oz can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

Juice of 2 lemons

1-2 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ cup tahini, optional

½ tsp cayenne, optional

Beyond the basic hummus recipe, the flavor options are endless and these are a few of my current favorites:

• Add ½ cup chopped cilantro leaves, juice and zest of an extra lemon, along with ¼ cup sliced pickled jalapenos

• Instead of the 1-2 cloves of raw garlic, add an entire head of roasted garlic. To roast garlic, trim ¼ inch off of the top of the bulb, drizzle the tops with a little olive oil and salt, and roast in a small pan covered with aluminum foil. Roast at 350 for 45-60 minutes until soft and golden. Squeeze the bulbs out and discard the skins. Roasted garlic is quite useful so it’s nice to roast several heads at once and then save them for use in future recipes.

• Add ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives

• Add ½ cup of roasted red peppers

• Add ½ cup of roasted beets or carrots

In a food processor, pulse the garlic until it is minced. Add the lemon juice, olive oil, tahini (if using), along with your optional ingredients, and pulse until pureed. Add the garbanzo beans and the salt & pepper (and cayenne if using), and process until pureed. The important thing is to process the hummus for quite a while to get it to a lovely smooth consistency. Having said that, sometimes I will coarsely chop my flavor additions and then stir them in after I’ve made the hummus itself, for the sake of having a nice interesting texture. Your preference.

Serve with crudities and/or an assortment of breads or crackers.

Caprese sandwiches

Makes 1 sandwich

3-4 slices fresh Mozzarella

3 slices tomato

About 8 basil leaves

Pesto mayo

To make pesto mayo, you can certainly swirl some prepared store-bought pesto into your mayo, but if you’d like to make your own, in a blender or food processor, blend together 1 clove of garlic minced by itself in the processor first and then add to it 1 cup mayo, ½ cup fresh basil leaves, and ¼ cup grated parmesan. Blend until smooth. Makes one cup; save the remainder for other meals.

Balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

I recommend choosing an interesting bread such as a country Italian, a rosemary or Kalamata sourdough, or a nice rustic multi-grain.

Toast the bread, spread the pesto mayo on your toast, layer your ingredients, drizzle with the balsamic vinegar, add salt and pepper to taste, and serve.

For meat lovers, a nice option is to add a layer of dry-cured salami, prosciutto, capicola, or soppressata and/or some sliced banana peppers.

Lemon Pasta Pea Salad

Serves 6

1 lb farfalle or orzo pasta, cooked al dente according to package directions and briefly rinsed with cold water, then drained well

2 cups of cooked peas, also quick chilled in cold water and drained

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced. If you’d like to take it up a notch, sauté your scallions over medium-high heat in a tsp of olive oil until crispy before adding them.

½ cup shaved parmesan

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in quarters lengthwise

¼ cup capers

1 15-oz can artichoke hearts, drained and sliced lengthwise into thin slices

Dressing:

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

1 clove crushed garlic

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Basil leaves, julienned

Whisk together the dressing ingredients with a fork, toss together with all of the remaining ingredients in a large bowl, and serve.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

Please join us on Friday, June 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for our Summer Lot Party located outside our Pantry at 1616 Lewis Street. We’ll be having free food samples and demos, a garden demo and plant start give-away, Tour Train rides, and activities from our friends at Exploration Works and the Helena Indian Alliance. It’s a free day of food, fun, & celebration!

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org .

Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.

