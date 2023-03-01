It’s always a happy moment when something you love happens to be good for you as well.

When choosing salad greens, the more interesting, the better, and for me, if it’s something bitter, I’m going to love it. In addition to being delicious, bitter greens are packed with nutrients, including vitamins A, C and K, as well as potassium, calcium and magnesium.

High in soluble and insoluble fiber, they are considered a prebiotic food that supports gut health and digestion by feeding the good bacteria in your digestive system. Bitter greens are also packed with antioxidants that help with reducing inflammation.

Two of my favorite bitter greens are radicchio, which is a member of the chicory family, and arugula, which is a type of cabbage green. Both have strong, sharp flavors to bring some excitement to your salads.

It’s nice to balance out the bitterness with ingredients that complement it, such as the mozzarella in the radicchio salad, and the citrus in the arugula salad, which you will find in the recipes below.

Both salads can be a lovely meal unto themselves. If you’re still craving winter comfort food, why not serve one of them on the side with a hot Italian meatball sub, depicted here with ground turkey for a slightly lighter, healthier version that will still satisfy the biggest appetite.

Radicchio Salad with Artichoke Hearts and Mozzarella

Serves 4

1 small head radicchio, cored and chopped into pieces just slightly smaller than an inch.

7 oz Bocconcini (small mozzarella balls), drained

1½ cups artichoke hearts, chopped coarsely

½ cup sliced green olives

½ cup roasted red peppers, chopped

For the dressing:

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves fresh garlic, crushed

2 tsp oregano

Salt and pepper

Whisk the salad dressing ingredients together to emulsify.

Toss all of the ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl with the salad dressing and serve.

Italian Turkey Meatball Subs

Makes 3 subs

Turkey meatballs (recipe follows)

Bread/buns of your choice; I used baguettes

1 red bell pepper, seeded, sliced thin, and cut into 1½ inch pieces

1 small onion, cut in half and then into thin slices

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

About a cup and a half tomato sauce (recipe follows or you may certainly substitute ready-made sauce in a jar)

Mozzarella slices

In a saucepan over medium heat, sauté the bell pepper and onion in a Tb of olive oil, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes until they’ve softened. Add salt and pepper to taste.

To make the meatballs:

1 lb ground turkey

½ cup quick oats (or bread crumbs)

½ a small onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp each dried basil and oregano

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Preheat the oven to 375.

Sauté the onion and garlic in a Tb of olive oil over medium heat for about 10 minutes until tender and slightly golden. Allow to cool. Using your hands, mix the onions in a bowl with the ground turkey, oats and seasonings until all of the ingredients are nicely incorporated. Form the meat mixture into nine meatballs.

In a skillet, brown the meatballs in a small bit of olive oil over medium heat for a couple of minutes on each side. I used a cast iron skillet because it can go directly from the stove into the oven, but if you don’t have one, you can certainly transfer your browned meatballs to an oven-safe baking dish. Put the meatballs, uncovered, in the oven and bake for about 18 minutes until they reach a temperature of 160 degrees and/or are no longer pink in the middle.

Quick Tomato Sauce:

1 28-oz can petite diced tomatoes

½ small onion, finely diced

4-6 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp basil

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Olive oil

For the sauce, sauté the onion and garlic in a Tb of olive oil over medium heat for about 10 minutes until they soften. Add the canned tomatoes and the seasonings until the sauce starts to bubble, then reduce the heat to low and let simmer while you make the meatballs, stirring occasionally.

To assemble and finish the sandwiches:

Spread some of the tomato sauce on the bottom layer of your bread. Top with a third of the bell pepper-onion mix, and arrange three meatballs on top of that. Spoon more of the tomato sauce on top of the meatballs and top with mozzarella slices. Place the sandwich(es) under the broiler (500 degrees) in your oven with the bread open for about 3 minutes, until the cheese melts and just barely starts to brown, and the top piece of bread is nice and hot. Remove from the oven, top with the top piece of bread, and serve.

Fennel Orange Salad with Celery

Serves 4

1 bulb fennel, stalks removed, cored and very thinly sliced

2 oranges, peeled and then thinly sliced horizontally, and then cut in half so that you have two thin wedges per slice

3 cups baby arugula

1 stalk celery, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1/3 cup golden raisins that have been soaked in a splash of white balsamic vinegar (you may soak them ahead of time or you can quickly soak them in the vinegar with a Tb of water and then microwave them for about 30 seconds and let them rest while you assemble the salad).

Shaved parmesan -- I just shave some parmesan over the salad with a vegetable peeler

For the salad dressing:

1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup orange juice

Salt and pepper

Arrange the arugula on your salad plates and then layer the fennel, orange slices, and celery on top. Shave some parmesan pieces onto the salad and top with the raisins. Drizzle the dressing evenly across the salads and serve.

