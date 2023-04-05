April is always an exciting time of year – spring is finally taking hold and with it comes Earth Day on the April 22, which seems like a really great time to celebrate being able to get back outdoors and enjoy everything that’s been buried under snow and ice for months.

For me, living in Montana is a privilege. There are so many (free!) ways to really enjoy every aspect of being a human being on this earth. Why not affirm that by being good stewards of the earthly gifts that surround us in Big Sky Country?

Here are a few suggestions for how you can do your part from your kitchen to take care of your own bit of earth:

Plant a garden, even if it’s in containers.

Because I don’t have land, I rent a spot in one of our local community gardens for a very small fee each season, and I also grow a variety of herbs and vegetables in containers on my balcony.

Getting your hands in the dirt, taking care of your plants, watching things grow, and harvesting your own produce are all hugely therapeutic, as well as cutting down on all of the things that go into purchasing produce such as packaging and shipping, not to mention how much better your own fresh-picked vegetables taste.

If you’re really not inclined to garden yourself, you can still enjoy many of the benefits of fresh local produce by supporting your local Farmers’ Market (Helena’s opens at the end of the month).

Plan your meals and be amazed at how much less food you’ll waste.

In addition, an hour or two spent doing meal prep for your week removes so many headaches during the week – no need to scramble for last-minute ideas after a hectic workday, plus you’ll tend to have healthier food options if you’ve already prepared them.

Prepare only what you need and serve yourself only as much as you can eat.

That seems like a simple thing, but it’s easy to overestimate our appetites and paring down on serving sizes actually can help to keep excess food out of landfills (and if you’re still hungry, you can always have seconds). Even years after my kids have left home, I still struggle with cooking for just one or two people.

If you’re like me and you still tend to make more than you needed, there is always the bonus of freezing portions for later, and a homemade "frozen dinner" is always a welcome way to use up all of the food that you bought.

Not a fan of freezing? Repurposing your leftovers is a very trendy topic right now, and since it’s something that all of us tend to do anyway, it’s a great way to really make the most of your ingredients.

So many leftovers can be made into a quick soup or a salad, but if you’re looking for even more interesting ideas, there are several great books out right now on the subject. Becoming more mindful of how to creatively reincorporate your leftovers into your next couple of meals extends your food budget and is good for the planet as well.

Compost your food scraps to further reduce waste.

There are many small in-home compost bins on the market, but I just use an old pickle bucket with a lid. It’s easy to find instructions online for managing your compost or if you want to dedicate your scraps without getting overly involved in the process, there are several composting services in our community as well.

In the same vein, it’s super easy to recycle in this town, whether by utilizing one of the many drop off recycling centers, or by signing up for a curbside recycling service. My neighbors and I pool our recycling and drop it off at the transfer station a couple of times a month. Every small effort makes an impact.

Earth Day is also a wonderful excuse to clean up your yard, and to pick up trash that’s been hiding under the snow in your neighborhood and along your favorite hiking trails.

This time of year also rewards you with the sight of newly budding plants everywhere as well as the smell of freshly thawed earth, so while you’re bending down to pick up trash, remember to stop and smell the flowers. Do yourself a favor and get outside.

Lastly, the best way to stretch the life of the food in your pantry is to Share!

Food donations are always welcome at Helena Food Share and we’re grateful for everyone who includes us in their grocery lists, thinks of us when they’re cleaning out their pantries, or decides to share some of their garden produce or extra wild game.

Thank you for doing your part for your neighbors and for your planet by making sure that food gets enjoyed instead of being wasted!

To get a jump on our anticipated garden abundance, here are a couple of vegetable-focused recipes to kick off the season:

Chickpea Herb Salad with Roasted Chicken & Feta

Serves 4

For the salad dressing:

Juice of 1½ lemons

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp dried hatch or red pepper flakes

½ cup green onions, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad:

1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained

1 cup each: Italian flat leaf parsley, regular curly parsley, cilantro, chopped

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced on a slight diagonal

2 cups chopped roasted chicken (a great use for leftover or rotisserie chicken)

4 oz crumbled feta cheese

2 Tb capers

In a bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Add the salad ingredients and toss. You can easily omit the chicken if you’d prefer to make a vegetarian version.

Broccoli, Spinach & Green Onion Pancakes

Serves 2, makes six pancakes

1 cup broccoli, chopped fine

1 cup green onions, sliced very thin

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped fine

2 eggs

½ cup flour, plus a little more if needed

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for sautéing

Plain yogurt for garnish

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and mix well to form a somewhat thick batter.

Divide the batter into six parts and form into pancakes in a skillet that you’ve added a Tb or so of olive oil to, and cook over medium heat, about four minutes. The batter will seem loose but just pat the pancakes into shape and they will set up nicely as they cook. Flip the pancakes and cook another 3-4 minutes until golden on the other side. Flip again and cook for a final minute.

Serve with a dollop of plain yogurt as a garnish.

Our mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, if you would like to make a donation, or if you would like to learn more about how you can help build a new Community Food Resource Center, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.