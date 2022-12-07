Eat Well & Share: Holiday season is perfect time to connect across the table

The secret to enjoying the holiday season? Sharing, especially food. At Helena Food Share, we get to enjoy every aspect of sharing food, all year long.

If you think about it, sharing food is one of the most basic, wonderful, elevated gestures that we can do to connect with other people. During the holiday season, we celebrate each other with special recipes, using special ingredients to communicate our desire to treat the recipients of our efforts to something extravagant. We give food as gifts, we are more inclined to open our homes up to include our acquaintances who might not have a place at a table, and we’re often inspired to grab a few extra groceries to donate.

Sharing food is something that we do for a thousand different reasons: to communicate that we want to include you in our friend group, to introduce you to our culture, as a gesture of our esteem for you. We have special recipes for special occasions, for holidays, to reveal genders, to teach our children about our past generations through family recipes.

Most of all, sharing food says that “I see you as my brother.” Feeding those in need doesn’t require an effort; it’s just something we can do, even for strangers we’ll never meet, that fulfills the most basic of needs and brings all of us to the same table, with an open heart.

It says that “I have your back,” that “I recognize your humanity and I want you to live, to be fortified against whatever lies before you, to have the energy that you need to face your destiny.” To not be hungry should be a human right, but food insecurity is complicated. It doesn’t have to be, as long as you believe that sharing is possible.

Your gift of food or funds for food offers a helping hand to people who find themselves in hard places, making hard choices, and who, because of you, will have one less thing to worry about while they find stronger legs to stand on as they forge ahead on this human journey. Sometimes we may find ourselves the benefactor, sometimes the recipient.

We never can know what tomorrow will bring. In the meantime, when we have the means, sharing unites us, soothes us, and heals us, on both sides. It feels good to share food. Thank you to all of you who make Helena Food Share possible. We have one of the strongest, most supportive communities in the nation, and with your help, we can go into the new year, grateful, as we expand our outreach to help as many of our neighbors in need as possible.

For some festive holiday sharing involving homemade food, Christmas cookies and treats are always at the top of my list of favorite things to give and to receive, so I’ve included a few recipes to inspire your seasonal cooking.

Biscotti: Chocolate Almond or Cranberry Walnut

Makes about 2 dozen

½ cup butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

3 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

For the Chocolate Almond variation:

1 cup almonds, coarsely chopped

4 oz dark chocolate, chopped

Add ½ tsp almond extract when you add the vanilla

For the Cranberry Walnut:

1 cup dried sweetened cranberries

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Cream the butter, sugar, and vanilla together and then beat in the eggs, one at a time.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, one third at a time, until just mixed together. Stir in your additions of either the cranberry-walnuts or the chocolate-almonds.

Divide the dough in half and shape each half into a loaf shape about 12 inches long by 4 inches wide. Place each loaf onto its own baking sheet that you’ve lined with parchment or foil and bake in a 325 degree oven for about 25 minutes until the loaves are firm and barely golden.

Transfer the loaves to a cutting board and let cool/rest for 5 minutes. Cute each loaf into slices about an inch wide. Place the slices on the baking sheets, with the cut sides down, and bake for about another ten minutes, flipping the slices over after the first five minutes. The biscotti is done as soon as they look slightly browned and toasted.

Classic Sugar Cookies

Makes about 14 cookies

Cream together:

1 cup butter, softened

1 ¼ cup sugar

Add and beat in:

3 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

Mix together and add:

2 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

For each cookie, scoop about 3 tablespoons of the batter into a ball and then flatten slightly onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet, leaving enough space for them to spread out quite a bit while cooking. Bake for about 15 minutes, turning the sheet around about halfway through until the cookies are just barely golden. Remove from oven and let rest for a minute before moving to a cooling rack.

Spiced Molasses Cookies

Makes about 14 cookies

Cream together:

6 oz butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

Add and beat in:

1 egg

¼ cup molasses

Mix together and then add in thirds to the wet ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 Tb garam masala

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp black pepper

Using a 3-tablespoon scoop, scoop the batter out and roll each cookie in sugar before placing it onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet, leaving enough space for them to spread out quite a bit while cooking. Bake for about 11 minutes, turning the sheet around about halfway through until the cookies start to look slightly toasty around the edges. Remove from oven and let rest for a minute before moving to a cooling rack.

Our mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.