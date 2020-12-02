Eat Well & Share: Holiday baking feels like a hug from home

What a year. We made it to December. That alone is cause for celebration this year. To keep that vibe going, it’s time to break out the essentials for holiday baking.
For many of us, it was a more prudent choice to not gather for Thanksgiving, which has left some of us wanting that connection to home even more. In my kitchen, that means it’s time to make cookies and other edible holiday treats for sharing with family and friends, with plenty of time to get packages in the mail if necessary.
Cranberry Walnut Cookies
Makes about 2 dozen
This is a favorite twist on a classic tollhouse cookie for times when chocolate just isn’t what you want. Addicting!
2 ¼ cup flour
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 cup butter, softened
½ cup sugar
¾ cup brown sugar
2 tsp vanilla
2 eggs
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
Preheat oven to 350 F.
In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk lightly to combine and set aside.
In a larger bowl, cream together the butter and sugars with an electric beater. Add the vanilla, and then the eggs, one at a time. Add the flour mixture, a third at a time, beating to incorporate between additions. Stir in the cranberries and walnuts by hand.
Using a household teaspoon, drop generous sized dollops of cookie dough onto a large cookie sheet, being careful to space them out nicely, about a dozen to a sheet.
Bake for 7 minutes, rotate your cookie sheet once, and continue to bake an additional 6-7 minutes until the cookies just start to become golden brown. Remove from oven and let rest for a couple of minutes before transferring cookies to a cooling rack.
Pecan Sandies
About 2 dozen cookies
This is my family’s version of a Mexican Wedding Cookie, although ours is a little more rustic and not as elegant but we especially like it because of the use of granulated sugar versus confectioner’s.
Preheat oven to 350 F.
2 cups flour
½ tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
2 cups chopped pecans
1 cup butter, softened
½ cup sugar
2 Tb water, give or take
Extra sugar for rolling, reserved in a separate bowl.
In a large bowl, cream together the butter and the ½ cup sugar with an electric mixer. Add the vanilla and blend well. Add the salt and the flour, a third at a time, beating well after each addition. If the dough seems a little stiff, add the water. Fold in the pecans.
Drop a well-rounded household teaspoon full of dough onto a large cookie sheet. Briefly roll each dough ball into a slightly oval cigar shape. Bake 9 minutes, rotate your cookie sheet, and bake another 7-9 minutes until the cookies turn slightly golden.
When you remove the cookies from the oven, roll the hot cookies in the reserved sugar so that they are coated, and then put them on a cooling rack.
Roasted Rosemary Nuts
3 cups
Preheat oven to 350F
3 cups raw nuts. I like a blend of almonds, pecans, and cashews, but you can use your favorites. Walnuts are excellent as well.
3 Tb butter
3 Tb brown sugar
Pinch of cayenne
3 Tb fresh rosemary, chopped fine
2 tsp salt
1 tsp cumin
Melt the butter, add the rosemary and allow to simmer for a minute. Stir in the brown sugar and other ingredients, stirring to mix well, until the sugar melts. Remove from heat.
On a large cookie sheet lined with foil, toss the nuts with the flavored butter to coat evenly. Bake 10-15 minutes until roasted and remove from oven.
All of these recipes ship well, so enjoy sharing a bit of home with those people in your life who need a little hug from home.
If you are in general need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663 , or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.
