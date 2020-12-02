Eat Well & Share: Holiday baking feels like a hug from home

What a year. We made it to December. That alone is cause for celebration this year. To keep that vibe going, it’s time to break out the essentials for holiday baking.

For many of us, it was a more prudent choice to not gather for Thanksgiving, which has left some of us wanting that connection to home even more. In my kitchen, that means it’s time to make cookies and other edible holiday treats for sharing with family and friends, with plenty of time to get packages in the mail if necessary.