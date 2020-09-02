Eat Well & Share: Garden, garden, gone…

In addition to so many generous donations to Helena Food Share of fresh produce from area gardeners and farmers, our food pantry has its own garden as well. This year, we grew strawberries, potatoes, pea pods, tomatoes and much more. It’s very exciting to be able to share our harvest with everyone who comes to Food Share.
I tried my hand at gardening myself this year and it’s been one pleasant surprise after another. Going into it, I wasn’t sure if the small investment of setting it up would pay off in the end, but I’m happy to say that it has been delightfully cost effective.
I’ve almost had more cherry tomatoes than I know what to do with, which is a fantastic problem to have. Ditto for an abundance of basil and zucchini. In fact, I had thought that my zucchini was finishing up for the season, but it’s blooming again, so hopefully there will be a little more squash before the season wraps up.
What to do with too many tomatoes and too much basil? Make pasta! This was a perfect end-of-summer solution:
Spaghetti with Cherry Tomatoes & Basil
Serves 4
Spaghetti, enough for four servings, cooked according to package directions.
3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
Basil, whole leaves, about six stems’ worth
¼ cup olive oil
2 Tb butter
Salt and pepper to taste
½ - 1 tsp red chili flakes
Grated cheese, such as Parmesan, Romano or Asiago
While the spaghetti cooks, in a saucepan or skillet, sauté the garlic in the olive oil over medium high heat for about three minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper, and red chili flakes. Sauté for another couple of minutes until the tomatoes just start to soften. Add the basil leaves and the butter and sauté gently for another couple of minutes until the basil wilts and the butter combines with the olive oil and the juices from the tomatoes to make a light sauce.
Toss with the spaghetti, adjust the salt and pepper to your taste, and top with a little grated cheese. Simple and deeply satisfying.
Yellow Squash with Tomatoes
Serves 4 as a side dish
Still have too many tomatoes and too much basil? Using the same ingredients as for the spaghetti sauce, prepare the same base: olive oil and garlic, only omit the chili flakes and add ½ cup of sliced green onions when you add the garlic.
Before you add the tomatoes, add 2 cups of yellow squash slices to the pan, along with a small splash of water and sauté for about four minutes until the water evaporates and the squash is tender.
At this point, continue with your additions of tomatoes, basil and butter. Great as a side dish for any late summer grilling.
Corn Chowder
Serves 4
1 medium onion, small diced
6 cloves of garlic, peeled and sliced
1 Tb butter
3 stalks celery, small dice
2 carrots, small dice
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
6 cups chicken or vegetable stock
2 cups diced red potatoes
Kernels cut from 4 ears of corn
1 medium zucchini, shredded
1 cup heavy cream
1 Tb dill
Salt and pepper to taste
Sauté the onion and garlic in the butter over medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Add the celery, carrot, and bell pepper, and sauté for 3 more minutes. Add the chicken stock and the potatoes and a little salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer.
Let simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the zucchini, dill, and corn and simmer for five more minutes. Stir in the cream, reduce the heat further and cook for a couple of minutes longer. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper.
If you’d like a bit more oomph, try one or more (or all) of these optional additions:
-A handful of fresh spinach leaves, added just a couple of minutes before the soup is done.
-1 cup crumbled crisp bacon, added just before serving
-1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, stirred in a minute before you take the soup off the heat.
Whether you garden yourself, shop at our pantry, enjoy fresh vegetables from one of the local farm stands, or enjoy the treat of end-of-season produce at your local market, this time of year is filled with an abundance of options to get creative.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.
