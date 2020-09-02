Eat Well & Share: Garden, garden, gone…

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to so many generous donations to Helena Food Share of fresh produce from area gardeners and farmers, our food pantry has its own garden as well. This year, we grew strawberries, potatoes, pea pods, tomatoes and much more. It’s very exciting to be able to share our harvest with everyone who comes to Food Share.

I tried my hand at gardening myself this year and it’s been one pleasant surprise after another. Going into it, I wasn’t sure if the small investment of setting it up would pay off in the end, but I’m happy to say that it has been delightfully cost effective.

I’ve almost had more cherry tomatoes than I know what to do with, which is a fantastic problem to have. Ditto for an abundance of basil and zucchini. In fact, I had thought that my zucchini was finishing up for the season, but it’s blooming again, so hopefully there will be a little more squash before the season wraps up.

What to do with too many tomatoes and too much basil? Make pasta! This was a perfect end-of-summer solution:

Spaghetti with Cherry Tomatoes & Basil

Serves 4

Spaghetti, enough for four servings, cooked according to package directions.

3 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced