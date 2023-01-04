Eat Well & Share: Frugal-but-fabulous recipes for winter

Sometimes the most satisfying foods are also the most economical. Meat pies are enjoyed in cuisines all over the world, many originating as a way to stretch ingredients into a cheaper but still very filling meal.

They are also a great way to use up leftover ingredients, and although I’ve only included a classic recipe for Chicken Pot Pie here, the basics are the same for any variation: make a pie crust, dice up some vegetables and/or meat, make a simple sauce, toss it all together to create a filling, and bake it. Nothing could be better.

In keeping with the frugal-but-fabulous theme, potato latkes, usually served as a traditional holiday item, make a perfect inexpensive and exquisite meal any time, especially when paired with a salad. A nice variation for your latke recipe is to vary the type of onions that you use: sliced scallions, leeks or chives lend a milder and more complex flavor.

I also sometimes like to add a grated carrot or grated winter squash to the batter to add interest. Again, whatever is in the fridge and sounds good is probably worth a try.

Chicken Pot Pie

Serves 6-8

Pie Crust

2 ½ cups flour

1 cup cold butter, cut into small cubes

Salt

¼ cup ice water, plus more if needed

To prepare the pie crust, in a food processor combine the butter, flour and salt until the butter is reduced to very small pieces, about the size of half a grain of rice. With the processor running, add the ice water and then pulse a couple of times to incorporate. The dough should be crumbly at this point but should also want to stick together if you poke it with your finger or pinch it. If it seems a bit too dry to do that, add more water, a couple of tablespoons at a time. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured board and knead to combine well. Form into two balls, flatten into thick discs, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before rolling out.

3 stalks celery, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

4 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

1 cup peas

1 small onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

8 oz sliced mushrooms

4 Tb butter

3 cups cooked chicken, diced

2 Tb cornstarch stirred into ¼ cup of cold water.

3 cups chicken stock

1 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper

Egg wash: beat one egg with a Tb or two of water.

In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the celery, carrots and potatoes, and cook until they are just barely tender, about 10 minutes. In the final two minutes, add the peas. Drain and set aside.

In a large skillet, sauté the onion and garlic in 2 Tb butter over medium-high heat for three minutes, and add the mushrooms. Cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms are slightly golden, about seven minutes. Add the celery, carrot, peas and potatoes along with another Tb of butter. Sauté briefly to heat thoroughly. Add the chicken and sauté another couple of minutes. Turn off the heat.

In a separate saucepan, heat the chicken stock to boiling. Whisk in the cornstarch-water mixture, reduce the heat to med-high, and stir continually until the sauce thickens to a gravy consistency. Add the thyme and salt and pepper to taste.

Toss the sauce with the filling ingredients.

Roll the two pie crusts into two circles, about 12 inches each. Press the first crust into a pie pan with the edges hanging over.

Pour the chicken-vegetable filling into the pie pan, spreading evenly. You can let the center of the filling be a little higher in a slight dome in the center, if you like. Cover the pie with the second crust and press it gently down along the top of the filling. Trim the edges of the crusts to an inch overhang, and then roll the edges up to seal, and press your fingers along the edges to create a pretty scalloped effect.

Brush the top crust with egg wash. Cut a few holes in the top of the pastry in any design that you like.

Bake at 350 for about an hour and a half, until the crust is golden brown and the filling has begun to bubble out through the cuts you made in the top crust.

Remove from oven and let rest about 10 minutes before cutting into the pie to serve. Enjoy!

Potato Latkes

Serves 4

4 russet potatoes

To prep your potatoes for the latke recipe, partially bake them in a 350 oven for about 30 minutes until they are just barely tender. Remove from the heat and allow to cool enough to handle.

1 medium onion

¼ cup flour

1 tsp salt

2-3 eggs

Oil for pan frying

Grate the potatoes and the onion into a bowl. Break the eggs into the bowl and whisk them up with a fork, stirring them together with the potatoes and onion until they form a batter. Add the flour and salt. If the batter seems overly stiff, you can add a third egg.

In a frying pan, add about 3 Tb of oil and drop four ½ cup scoops of batter into the pan. Cook over medium to medium-high heat until the latke is set and browned, about three minutes. Flip over and continue to cook for another three minutes or so until the second side is also nicely browned. You may need to temporarily reduce the heat to keep the latkes from getting too dark too quickly. Cook an additional minute for each side and then remove them from the heat onto a paper towel. Sprinkle salt on them to taste.

Serve with a dollop of sour cream and/or applesauce.

Great served with a salad as an accompaniment; I served them with the following beet salad:

Yellow Beet, Cucumber, Radish Salad

Serves 4

This is a nice mid-winter salad that feels fresh due to the addition of cucumber with the root vegetables.

6 yellow beets

To prepare the beets, cover them with water in a saucepan, bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes until tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Allow to cool enough to handle. Peel the beets, cut them into quarters, and then slice them.

1 cucumber, sliced

1 daikon radish or various radishes of your choice, sliced

Lemon Dill Dressing:

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp dried dill

Salt and pepper

Whisk the dressing ingredients together with a fork until emulsified.

Arrange the cucumber, radishes and beets on a plate and drizzle the dressing over them.

