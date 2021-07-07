Eat Well & Share: Fresh produce is upon us at last

Lemon Vinaigrette with Fresh Dill

Cut the beets from the greens, trim the uneven edges and remove the tip of the root. In a pot of water covering the beets by an inch, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a high simmer, and cook the beets until tender, about 20 minutes for small beets (which is what I used) or longer for larger ones. Once you can pierce the beets with a fork but they are still nicely firm, they are done. Drain the hot water and cool the beets down with an ice water bath. Once the beets are cool enough to touch, you can press the skins right off of them. After skinning the beets, cut them in quarters lengthwise.