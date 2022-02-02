Eat Well & Share: Feel the love with some sweet and savory February fare

If you’re like me and your menu revolves around fresh produce, February can be a bit of a wasteland in terms of food inspiration. Thankfully Valentine’s Day is right in the middle to cheer things up, and for me, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of all the people in my life whom I love; it’s not just for sweethearts!

To get the love out, I’m making some Linzer tart cookies with a raspberry jam filling as well as a couple of recipes that would be lovely for a Sunday afternoon or Valentine’s Day tea party.

The first thing you’ll need is tea. I recommend that you choose a strong black tea such as Assam, English Breakfast, Darjeeling, or Earl Grey.

To make a perfect pot of tea, warm the teapot by pouring in some hot water. Let the pot warm for a minute or so, then discard the water.

Add 1 teaspoon (or teabag) of tea per person, plus one for the pot. If you are using loose tea, which I prefer, you may either add it directly to the pot and then strain it as you pour it out into individual teacups, or you can use a tea infuser. They also make disposable paper or reusable cloth drawstring tea bags that are quite nice, and I like being able to adjust the amount of tea in the bags vs having a pre-measured amount in a commercial tea bag.

Pour your boiling water over your tea, cover the teapot with a tea cozy or a kitchen towel, and allow to steep for four minutes.

Serve with milk, lemon wedges, sugar or honey.

Afternoon tea is traditionally accompanied by an assortment of small sweet and savory treats. In this case, a scone, a cookie, and some cucumber salmon sandwiches. Just enough to satisfy your guests without ruining their appetite for dinner.

Linzer Tart Cookies

About a dozen cookies

Preheat oven to 350 F

6 oz butter, softened

½ cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/3 cup flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup hazelnuts, very finely chopped, or pulsed in food processor

½ tsp salt

Raspberry jam

Confectioner’s sugar

Cookie cutters: you’ll need two sizes: a larger one for each side of the sandwich cookies, and a smaller one to cut out the little window out of one of them for the jam. I used heart-shaped, but rounds are nice as well.

Beat the butter and sugar together in a stand mixer or with a hand beater. Add the egg and vanilla and beat well.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, hazelnuts and salt.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until just combined. Divide the dough in half, form each into a disc, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Remove the dough from the fridge and let warm up for about 10 minutes. On a floured surface, roll each disc out until about 1/8 inch thick. Using your large cookie cutter, cut out two cookies per tart, using the smaller cookie cutter to cut the center out of one of each set. Place your cookies on a parchment-lined cookie tin and refrigerate for about 20 minutes.

Bake for about 12 minutes until just golden. Remove the pan from the oven and allow cookies to rest on the pan for a few minutes, then let them finish cooling on a cooling rack.

Sift or sprinkle the confectioner’s sugar onto the cookies with the holes in them. Flip the cookies without holes over (nice side out) and spread 1 tsp of jam onto them. Top with the sugar-dusted cookies.

Sweet Potato Pecan Scones

Makes 12 scones

Preheat oven to 350 F

3 ½ cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

½ cup sugar

½ tsp ground nutmeg

8 oz cold butter, diced

1 cup mashed cooked sweet potato or yam

To cook: peel and dice a large sweet potato, cook it in water at a high simmer until fork tender, about ten minutes. Drain and mash. An alternate method is to microwave your sweet potato for about 6 minutes, discard the peel, and mash.

½ cup heavy cream

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup pecans, toasted and chopped, reserve a few extra for garnishing

For the icing:

½ cup maple syrup

Powdered sugar

In a bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and nutmeg. Toss the butter cubes in the flour mixture. In a food processor, pulse the flour-butter together until the butter is incorporated. If you don’t have a food processor, you can definitely blend the butter in by hand using a pastry cutter. Place the flour mixture back into the bowl. Add the pecans.

In a separate bowl combine the sweet potato, heavy cream, eggs and vanilla. Mix together well.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix together until everything is mostly incorporated but the dough is still loose and a little shaggy. With floured hands, gather the dough together and gently press it together until it forms a smooth ball. Cut the ball in half, form the dough into two discs and flatten them down gently. Using a rolling pin, roll the discs out into about 8 inch circles. Cut each circle into six scones, the same way you would slice a pizza.

On a parchment-lined cookie sheet, bake the scones for about 10 minutes, turn your cookie sheet once, and bake for another 7-10 minutes.

To make the icing, mix enough confectioner’s sugar into the maple syrup to thicken it. Start with half a cup of sugar and then add a little more at a time until you reach a thickness that you prefer.

Allow to cool and then ice the scones, sprinkling the tops with the pecans you saved for garnishing as you go.

Cucumber Sandwiches with Smoked Salmon

Serves 4

4 slices of bread of your choice; I used a cranberry walnut sourdough

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

8 oz smoked salmon slices

Mix together well:

½ cup soft cheese, like cream cheese or chevre

½ tsp dried dill or 1 tsp fresh chopped

¼ tsp garlic powder

Zest of ½ lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Spread your herbed cheese onto the slices of bread. Layer the cucumber and salmon slices onto two of the bread slices, and then top with the other two slices, cheese side in. Cut each sandwich into four pieces and serve.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.

Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.

