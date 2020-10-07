Eat Well & Share: Fall garden harvest brings hearty, comforting meals

I love everything stereotypical about fall – the crisp air, the sweaters, the boots, the end of the summer harvest and moving our kitchens into the creation of heartier meals.
As the weather has started to change, I suddenly had things in my garden needing immediate attention, such as having too much basil that had to be picked and used before it died. What to do with too much basil? Make pesto! Fresh pesto is of course amazing on pasta, but since my focus is all about fall right now, I paired it with winter squash and Brussels sprouts to create a lovely side dish that pairs well with any meat, such as a simple roasted chicken.
Winter Squash with Brussels Sprouts & Pesto
Serves 4 as a side
1 small Blue Hubbard or similar winter squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
2 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
½ cup pesto
In a saucepan, bring lightly salted water to a boil. Add the squash, cover with a lid, and steam for about 7 minutes until just tender when pierced with a fork. After the first two minutes, add the Brussels sprouts and let them steam together for the final 5 minutes. Drain well.
Return the vegetables to the skillet over medium heat and toss with ½ cup of pesto. Sauté for a couple of minutes to allow for the pesto to coat everything and for the flavors to be incorporated.
Pesto
Makes about 2 ½ cups
3 big bunches of basil leaves, about 4 cups, stems removed
½ cup pine nuts
½ cup olive oil
3 cloves (or to taste) peeled garlic
1 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
½ tsp salt
In a dry food processor bowl fitted with the cutting blade, mince the garlic. Add the olive oil and process briefly to blend the garlic in well. Add the pine nuts and process briefly. Add the basil and pulse off and on to chop it finely, scraping the bowl down as you go. Add the cheese and the salt and process just long enough to mix well.
Pesto keeps nicely in the fridge for a few days if it’s tightly covered, but it likes to turn dark when exposed to the air. When making a large batch of pesto at the end of the season each year, I take the extra pesto, fill ice cube trays with it, freeze it and then later pop the pesto cubes out and store them in plastic bags in the freezer. It’s the perfect way to add a little pesto to a sauce or a stew all winter long.
Caponata
The next thing I had to work quickly with was too many tomatoes. This caponata is a wonderful fall treat that keeps well and is quite versatile.
Makes about 3 cups
1 medium eggplant, roasted
To roast eggplant, place the whole eggplant on a baking sheet, pierce it a few times with a fork, and bake for about an hour at 350. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
1/3 cup olive oil
I medium onion, diced
2 stalks of celery, diced
4 cloves of garlic, peeled and sliced
1 roasted red bell pepper, diced (you can roast your pepper alongside your eggplant). Then peel the pepper once it’s cool enough to handle.
2 cups diced tomatoes
3 Tb capers
½ cup sliced green olives
¼ cup raisins (optional)
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper
Once the eggplant is cool enough to handle, dice it.
In a skillet or Dutch oven, sauté the onion and garlic over medium heat for about 6 minutes until translucent. Add the celery and sauté for an additional 4 minutes.
Next, add the tomatoes, the eggplant, the bell pepper, and the raisins. Let simmer, stirring often, for about ten minutes. Add the capers, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for another couple of minutes and then remove from heat.
I served my caponata with some crisp rye crackers but it’s also great with toasted baguette slices, which can be enhanced by a quick slathering of crushed garlic and olive oil just before you broil them. Caponata is even better the next day. I took some of the leftovers and tossed it with pasta, and then topped it with some grated Romano cheese.
As the frosty nights threaten, there also comes a day when a decision must be made about what to do with the final still-green tomatoes, so like everyone else faced with this dilemma, I suggest that you fry them. Delicious!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Serves 4 as a side
3 large green tomatoes, sliced, about ½ inch thick
Salt and pepper
1 cup cornmeal
1/3 cup flour
1 tsp paprika
2 eggs
1/4 cup buttermilk
Salt and pepper to taste
Vegetable oil for frying
In a bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, paprika, salt and pepper. In a different bowl, beat the eggs and buttermilk together. Pat your tomato slices dry, dip them into your egg mixture and then into the cornmeal mix. A couple of tips: you can double dip your slices if you like a heavier breading, and if you briefly chill the breaded slices in the fridge or freezer for about 15 minutes, it will help the breading stick better.
Heat about an inch of oil in a deep skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Fry your tomato slices for about three minutes, gently flip them over and fry for about 2 more minutes.
Drain on paper towels, sprinkle with a little salt, and serve.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.
