Eat Well & Share: Fall garden harvest brings hearty, comforting meals

I love everything stereotypical about fall – the crisp air, the sweaters, the boots, the end of the summer harvest and moving our kitchens into the creation of heartier meals.

As the weather has started to change, I suddenly had things in my garden needing immediate attention, such as having too much basil that had to be picked and used before it died. What to do with too much basil? Make pesto! Fresh pesto is of course amazing on pasta, but since my focus is all about fall right now, I paired it with winter squash and Brussels sprouts to create a lovely side dish that pairs well with any meat, such as a simple roasted chicken.

Winter Squash with Brussels Sprouts & Pesto

Serves 4 as a side

1 small Blue Hubbard or similar winter squash, peeled, seeded, and diced

2 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

½ cup pesto

In a saucepan, bring lightly salted water to a boil. Add the squash, cover with a lid, and steam for about 7 minutes until just tender when pierced with a fork. After the first two minutes, add the Brussels sprouts and let them steam together for the final 5 minutes. Drain well.