Eat Well & Share: Easy eating ideas for summer months

The less cooking in the summer months, the better! With so many fresh options this time of year, it’s easy to throw meals together without a lot of fussing over a stove.

This month’s recipes include a minted lime watermelon slushie, and two salads featuring celery, which is a very underrated vegetable, in my opinion.

Celery imparts a delightful crispness to everything, is a great low-calorie way to bulk up your recipe with extra fiber, is packed with antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, and is actually an old folk remedy for heartburn. Most of all, it just tastes great and can add surprising texture and subtlety to anything you add it to.

Chicken Arugula Salad with Walnuts and Currants

Serves 4

4 cups arugula, chopped

1 cup Italian parsley, chopped

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced and then cut the slices in half

1-2 cups roasted chicken, sliced and then cut into inch-long pieces

(I roasted one boneless chicken breast, rubbed with a little olive oil and seasoned with salt, pepper, ¼ tsp thyme, and a sprinkling of garlic powder in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes.)

3 cooked golden beets, quartered lengthwise and then sliced

To cook beets, cover them with water, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook for about 20-25 minutes until you can pierce them with a fork. Run under cold water, peel, and proceed with the recipe

1 cup toasted walnuts

To toast, put on a cookie sheet in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes

½ cup currants

Dressing:

2/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic fig vinegar (or any balsamic vinegar of your choice; raspberry or plain are lovely as well)

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

Whisk dressing ingredients together with a fork. Toss with the salad ingredients in a large bowl and serve.

Lemony Potato Salad with Avocado and Celery

Serves 4

This salad is very simple but the combination of textures and flavors elevates it to something elegant.

4 cups very small potatoes (or diced red potatoes) cooked and sliced in half

To cook, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until just tender, about 8 minutes

2 avocados, peeled, each half sliced in half lengthwise, and then sliced horizontally

1 cup fresh basil leaves, julienned

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced on a slight diagonal

4 Tb capers

Dressing:

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk together the dressing ingredients and then toss together with the salad ingredients in a large bowl and serve.

Minted Lime Watermelon Slushies

Makes one

2 cups diced seedless watermelon

1-2 Tb Minted Lime Simple Syrup (recipe below)

4-5 ice cubes

½ cup water

To make Minted Lime Simple Syrup:

½ cup lime juice (about 4 limes)

½ cup sugar

Peel from two limes, cut into long strips, avoiding the white pith beneath

1 cup fresh mint leaves

Combine the lime juice, sugar, lime zest, and mint in a saucepan, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to a medium simmer and cook for about ten minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and allow to steep for about 15 minutes. Remove the zest and mint leaves and pour the syrup into a jar. The extra syrup keeps for several weeks in the fridge.

Combine the ingredients in a blender or Magic Bullet. Garnish with mint leaves and a slice of watermelon and enjoy.

Looking for the perfect venue to pack up your salads and slushies for a fantastic picnic experience? Please join Helena Food Share at the annual Helena Symphony Under the Stars at the Carroll College campus on Saturday, July 16 starting at 8 p.m.

This year’s concert will feature the music of Elton John and Billy Joel. Helena Food Share will happily accept donations of canned foods as part of the event and this year, in 2022, we hope to raise 22K pounds of food for our neighbors in need. We were close to that last year and we think that we can do it with your help, Helena. We hope to see you there.

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.