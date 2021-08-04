Eat Well & Share: Don't let the hot, smoky weather keep you out of the kitchen

Assemble your quesadillas: on two of the tortillas, layer each with two slices of the cheese, top with half of the black bean mixture, and then top with the remaining slice of cheese and the other tortilla. One at a time, melt a pat of butter in a skillet and gently toast the quesadilla over medium heat until the bottom layer of cheese is melty and the tortilla is golden and slightly crisp. Flip the quesadilla over and toast it the same way. You may have to sneak a little more butter underneath the second side to get it to toast perfectly. Remove from heat, cut into quarters and serve with your choice of garnishes.