Eat Well & Share: Don't let the hot, smoky weather keep you out of the kitchen

After a month of excessive heat and smoke, cooking feels like the last thing that anyone wants to do. Of course, it’s mid-summer so produce is popping everywhere.
Home gardens, local grocers and farmer’s markets are just bursting with an abundance of fantastic variety right now, which is a huge incentive to just get into the kitchen and do it anyway.
At Helena Food Share, we’re grateful for our local growers who share their extra produce with us. We’ve been lucky enough to receive donations of cucumbers, radishes, zucchini, onions, swiss chard, kale, tomatoes, snap peas, and an ever changing variety of vegetables, as well as farm-fresh chicken and duck eggs.
Tomatoes, zucchini, and dill are bursting in my own little garden right now, so here are a few recipes that celebrate those ingredients and best of all, they each require 15 minutes or less of cooking.
Gazpacho
Serves 2-3
2 lbs. tomatoes, peeled (if you prefer) and diced. Reserve a small amount for garnish.
If you don’t have fresh tomatoes, you can use a 28 oz. can of tomatoes instead.
1 cucumber, diced. Reserve a small amount for garnish
1 medium shallot, diced
Green pepper, seeds removed and diced
2 cloves garlic
Red wine vinegar to taste, about ¼ - ½ cup
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup olive oil
½ cup fresh basil leaves, with some set aside and julienned for garnish
In a food processor or a blender, first chop the garlic by itself. Add the tomatoes, cucumber, shallot and green pepper and blend until smooth. Add the salt, pepper, vinegar, oil and basil and blend briefly. Adjust the seasonings to taste. Garnish with your reserved cucumber, tomato and basil.
Egg salad
Serves 2
4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and diced
To hard boil eggs, gently place them into boiling water and allow to boil for 4 minutes. Turn off the heat and let rest for 14 minutes. Plunge the eggs into ice water for a couple of minutes to stop the cooking process.
2 dill pickles, diced small
1 Tb capers
3 scallions, thinly sliced
1 Tb fresh dill, chopped
Salt and pepper
2 Tb mayonnaise
Combine all of the ingredients and assemble your sandwiches on a nice lightly toasted bread with lettuce or sprouts.
Black bean quesadillas
Serves 2
4 flour tortillas
6 slices pepper jack cheese
1 16 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced thin
1 medium onion, sliced thin
1 medium zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and sliced into think half moons
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Small splash olive oil
Couple of pats of butter
Garnish: sliced avocado or guacamole, fresh cilantro, salsa, and/or sour cream.
Sauté the peppers and onions in the olive oil over medium heat until just tender, about five minutes. You may have to add a splash of water or two while cooking to keep the vegetables nicely hydrated. Add the beans along with the cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Toss to combine and heat through. Remove from heat and set aside.
Assemble your quesadillas: on two of the tortillas, layer each with two slices of the cheese, top with half of the black bean mixture, and then top with the remaining slice of cheese and the other tortilla. One at a time, melt a pat of butter in a skillet and gently toast the quesadilla over medium heat until the bottom layer of cheese is melty and the tortilla is golden and slightly crisp. Flip the quesadilla over and toast it the same way. You may have to sneak a little more butter underneath the second side to get it to toast perfectly. Remove from heat, cut into quarters and serve with your choice of garnishes.
Fresh salsa
Makes about a pint
3-4 tomatoes, diced
½ an onion, diced
½ cup chopped a cilantro
Juice of 1 lime
1-2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped
Salt and pepper
1/3 cup vinegar
Blend ingredients together in a food processor or blender.
To make a quick simple guacamole: mash an avocado with the juice of 1 lemon, a couple of tablespoons of salsa, and salt and pepper to taste.
Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.