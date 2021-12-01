Eat Well & Share: Cookies and a hot drink for the holidays

While part of what I do is bake professionally for a living, I very rarely bake at home (the cobbler’s children have no shoes, apparently!) but the holiday season is the exception for me. I get very excited about creating homemade treats to gift to my nearest and dearest. I think that the holidays bring out the baker in all of us, and I’ve got a couple of my best-loved cookie recipes for you.

To set the mood for cookies, I’ve been branching out into different hot drinks that pair nicely with them, and these are a couple of my favorites. I’m very much enamored of matcha tea lattes right now, which is admittedly an acquired taste that not everyone enjoys. I think that they’re divine and are a lovely alternative to the usual coffee.

I especially like to make mine with oat or flax milk and a bit of maple syrup. To make a matcha latte, put a 2 teaspoons of matcha tea powder into a mug and whisk in your heated milk. I have a little whisk for this purpose, but a milk frother works equally well, or with a little more effort, a fork will do the job too. Stir in sweetener to taste and serve.

A second cozy hot beverage option with a holiday feel to it that I love is to simply heat your milk and add ¼ tsp of ground cardamom, 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg, ½ tsp of cinnamon, and maple syrup to taste. Great with biscotti, which brings us to our first cookie recipe.

Almond Biscotti

Makes 2 dozen

1 1/2 cup almonds, toasted

Toast your almonds ahead of time in a 350 degree oven on a cookie sheet for 12-15 minutes. Allow to cool and then chop coarsely.

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

½ cup butter, room temperature

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp almond extract

1 tsp vanilla extract

Optional: 1 cup chocolate chips or your favorite chocolate cut into chunks, to drizzle on your biscotti.

In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Whisk together to combine.

In a different work bowl or the bowl of a mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the vanilla and almond extracts, and then the eggs. Beat again until well combined.

By hand, stir in the almonds, and then incorporate the flour mixture. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 15 minutes or so.

Remove the dough from the fridge and divide it in half. Shape the dough into two logs, about 12 inches each, onto two cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Flatten the logs a bit before you bake them. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25 minutes until just slightly golden. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes. On a cutting board, with a sharp knife, cut the logs on the bias into ½ inch slices and arrange them back on the cookie sheets. Bake for 10 more minutes, flip the biscotti over and bake for another 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

If you would like to drizzle chocolate on some of your biscotti, melt it either over a double boiler or in short bursts in the microwave, stirring in between blasts to melt evenly. Put the melted chocolate into a baggie and snip just the very tip off of one corner, and then pipe your drizzle onto your cookies.

Next, I made rugelach, which is a traditional Hanukkah cookie made with a cream cheese pastry and stuffed with walnuts, cinnamon and raisins.

Rugelach

Makes 3 dozen

For the pastry:

1 cup butter, just about room temperature, cubed

6 oz cream cheese, just about room temperature, cubed

1/3 cup sour cream

2 cups flour, ½ tsp salt

For the filling:

½ cup brown sugar

1 1/3 cup walnuts, pre-toasted (350 oven, 15 minutes, allow to cool)

¾ cup raisins

1 Tb cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup jam or preserves of your choice; I used fig preserves, which worked perfectly

Egg wash and sugar for sprinkling

Make the pastry: I used a food processor, but you can also make the dough in a mixer. In a bowl, combine the flour and salt. Toss the cubed butter and cream cheese in the flour to distribute evenly. Put everything into the food processor and pulse several times to cut the cubes up. Add the sour cream and pulse again a few times until the dough is softly crumbly and you can pinch it together. Remove it to a bowl and press it together.

Divide the dough into three balls that you then gently flatten into disks with your hands, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for an hour.

While the dough chills, make your filling. In a food processor or blender, process the nuts, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt, pulsing several times until finely chopped but still crumbly. Dot the jam around your filling, and then pulse a few more times to incorporate it.

Once the pastry has chilled, roll each disk, one at a time, into a 10-inch circle. Brush the pastry lightly with water and then place 1/3 of the filling onto it. Gently press the filling into an even layer covering the entire circle. I also took an offset metal spatula to coax the filling to spread easier, but you don’t need to use one.

With a very sharp knife, cut your circle into 12 triangles. Roll each triangle up, starting with the wide edge and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet with the tip beneath the cookie. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for about 25 minutes until lightly golden. Remove from oven and cool.

Both cookies keep nicely for a few days in an airtight container, and make wonderful holiday gifts as well.

As we head into the holidays, if you are facing food insecurity, please remember that Helena Food Share is here for you, both with regular groceries and for holiday meal boxes.

To get help, simply call for more information, or stop by the Pantry during business hours with an I.D. and you’ll be able to shop within minutes. To sign up for a holiday meal box, call us at 406-443-4663 or visit our website at https://helenafoodshare.org/get-help/holiday-meal-share/.

Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0