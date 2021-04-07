Eat Well & Share: Bring on spring: These salads get the ball rolling

In spite of those last-moment snowflakes outside of my window just now, winter is now firmly behind us. Since we’ve technically leapt past the first day of spring already, at Helena Food Share we’re all feeling a little spring-feverish with the excitement of prepping our garden and have even planted a few things in our high tunnel garden beds already.

To celebrate the anticipation of homegrown produce in the months ahead, I’ve made a couple of salads that bridge the gap between a winter meal and the light lettucey salads to come this summer.

It can be helpful to use a favorite basic salad recipe as a base for your own creativity. However, I very much like the current no-recipe trend I’ve been seeing. If it’s in your fridge and sounds like it would fit well in whatever you’re cooking, add it! Like many others, I’ve always cooked this way; after all, a recipe is just a suggestion that allows for your imagination (and ingredient availability) to remain fluid.

With that in mind, feel free to omit the meats in the first two salads if you prefer to go vegetarian, remove any ingredient that offends you (my sister would never add a caper to any recipe no matter how great I might insist they are) and add anything that you know in your heart of hearts would punch things up to the next level of spectacular.