Eat Well & Share: Bring on spring: These salads get the ball rolling

In spite of those last-moment snowflakes outside of my window just now, winter is now firmly behind us. Since we’ve technically leapt past the first day of spring already, at Helena Food Share we’re all feeling a little spring-feverish with the excitement of prepping our garden and have even planted a few things in our high tunnel garden beds already.
To celebrate the anticipation of homegrown produce in the months ahead, I’ve made a couple of salads that bridge the gap between a winter meal and the light lettucey salads to come this summer.
It can be helpful to use a favorite basic salad recipe as a base for your own creativity. However, I very much like the current no-recipe trend I’ve been seeing. If it’s in your fridge and sounds like it would fit well in whatever you’re cooking, add it! Like many others, I’ve always cooked this way; after all, a recipe is just a suggestion that allows for your imagination (and ingredient availability) to remain fluid.
With that in mind, feel free to omit the meats in the first two salads if you prefer to go vegetarian, remove any ingredient that offends you (my sister would never add a caper to any recipe no matter how great I might insist they are) and add anything that you know in your heart of hearts would punch things up to the next level of spectacular.
Farro Salad
Farro is an extremely nutritious wheat grain that is an excellent source of protein, fiber and nutrients. It’s a healthy and flavorful alternative to barley or rice, and makes for a very satisfying salad.
There are two approaches to this recipe: for a heartier version, sauté both the mushrooms and the spinach in a little olive oil before adding to the salad. For a lighter version, leave both of them raw. Both are great; it’s just enough of a slight variation to make them feel very different.
1 cup farro, cooked ahead of time: add the farro to a large pot of boiling salted water, reduce the heat to medium high, and simmer for about 20 minutes, until it reaches the desired doneness. I like it cooked so that it is still a bit al dente. Drain and allow to cool.
8 oz. mushrooms, fresh or sautéed
½ lb. asparagus, sliced into bite sized pieces, blanched in boiling water for 2-3 minutes and drained
½ lb. feta cheese, diced or crumbled
2-3 cups spinach, fresh or sautéed (*If sautéing, increase the amount to 4 cups as it will cook down quite a bit).
1 can white beans (navy, great northern, cannellini are each great choices), drained
2 Tb capers
½ a red onion, diced
½ cup roasted red peppers, diced
1 cup crumbled cooked bacon (optional)
For the dressing:
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
2/3 cup olive oil
1 Tb dried oregano,
3-4 cloves fresh garlic, peeled and crushed
Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk together the dressing ingredients and then toss together with the salad ingredients.
Orzo Antipasto Salad
Serves 4 as a main course, 6 as a side
1 cup orzo, which you will want to cook ahead of time: in a pot of boiling salted water, add the cup of orzo, reduce heat to medium simmer, cook about 8-10 minutes until done but still firm, and drain
2 cups grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
1 cup Kalamata or other olives, halved lengthwise
6 scallions, thinly sliced
1 cup shredded parmesan, Romano, or asiago cheese
1 small cucumber, quartered lengthwise and then diced
½ cup fresh basil leaves, julienned
2 cups diced salami, cooked sliced Italian sausage (such as a Reggiano), or shredded roasted chicken
1 16 oz. can artichoke hearts, drained, and quartered
½ cup sliced pepperoncini
For the dressing:
1/3 cup red wine or balsamic vinegar
2/3 cup olive oil
3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp red pepper flakes
Whisk together the salad dressing ingredients and then toss the salad ingredients and serve.
Carrot Jicama Salad
4 carrots, (peeled if you prefer), grated
1 medium jicama, peeled and grated
1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped
For the dressing:
Juice of 2 lemons, along with the zest
2/3 cup olive oil,
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp dried dill or 1/3 cup fresh chopped dill
Whisk together the dressing ingredients and then toss together with the jicama, carrots, and parsley.
Serves 4-6 as a side dish
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.