Eat Well & Share: As fall approaches, make the most of summer's garden produce

With fall suddenly in the air, it’s time to start wrapping up some of the garden and/or farmers market produce and to make the best of things that need to be harvested right away.
I’ve been busy coming up with ideas for whatever I have the most of this year and decided to can a couple things. Canning takes a bit of time but is a great way to preserve whatever you’ve got on hand and also gives you a jump on holiday giving because who doesn’t love homemade goods?
Happily, I still have some baby vegetables that needed to be used as well, so what better way to marry too much garden produce and the coming of autumn with a lovely vegetable soup.
To begin, the chokecherries ripened early this year and were quite abundant, which prompted a hurried syrup-making session at my house. Chokecherry syrup is one of my favorite Montana treats and is delightful on pancakes or drizzled over vanilla ice cream.
Chokecherry Syrup
Makes 9 8-oz. jars
To make the syrup:
6 cups chokecherry juice
To make the juice: just barely cover about 2 gallons of chokecherries in a large pot. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. As the berries soften, you can press them against the side of the pot to squeeze out the juice. Place a large sieve over a large pot (I used a 10-quart stock pot) and drain the berries and juice into it, again pressing the berries gently to extract any extra juice. Discard the pits and the pulp.
5 cups sugar
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
4 Tb butter
1 Tb pectin (optional)
Bring the juice and the sugar to a boil, reduce the heat to a high simmer, stirring occasionally, and taking care to gently scrape the thickening syrup from the walls of the pot to incorporate the texture evenly. If you like your syrup a little thicker, you can add 1 Tb of pectin at the same time that you add the sugar. After the first 10 minutes, add the lemon juice, zest, and butter. Simmer for another 15 minutes or so, again stirring it every so often, until the syrup is slightly thickened and drips a bit slowly from the side of your spoon.
Pour the hot syrup into sterilized 8-oz jars, leaving ½ inch of space at the top. Place your sterilized lids and rings into place and hand tighten. Process your jars in a water bath (submerged in boiling water on a rack with an inch of coverage) for ten minutes. Remove the jars to a cooling rack and let sit until you hear the pop of your lids sealing, which can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. The lids also have a circle in the center of them that will depress once they’ve popped, so you can see if they’ve sealed if you’re not around to hear them.
Fresh Garden Soup
Serves 2
4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
½ cup rice
4 cloves garlic, sliced
1 Anaheim pepper, seeded and diced
6 small carrots
Kernels from 1 ear of corn
4 very small zucchini squash, green and yellow varieties, sliced
1 cup chopped broccoli rabe
½ cup fresh herbs, such as cilantro, basil, parsley and/or dill
2 Tb butter
Salt and pepper
The key to this soup is to use the smallest farm-fresh vegetables possible. It’s a very simple soup and the freshness and tenderness of the vegetables makes it anything but boring.
Bring the broth to a boil, add the garlic, Anaheim pepper, and the rice, reduce to a simmer and cook about 12 minutes until the rice is close to tender. Add the vegetables and cook until just tender, 5-7 minutes. Stir in the butter, the herbs, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Dill Pickles
Makes 10 quarts
10 lbs. small cucumbers, scrubbed clean, stems pared off
For the brine:
12 cups water
12 cups cider vinegar
3 oz. kosher salt
Bring the brine ingredients to a boil while you prep the jars.
30-40 cloves garlic, peeled
Fresh dill sprigs
10 tsp dried dill
10 tsp mustard seeds
10 tsp coriander seeds
10 tsp dill seeds
10 tsp black peppercorns
5 tsp red pepper flakes
Have ready 10 sterilized quart-size jars. Add 1 tsp of each dried dill, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, dill seeds, peppercorns to each of the jars. Next, place a sprig of fresh dill, ½ tsp of red pepper flakes, and 3-4 cloves of garlic into the jars. Pack each jar with the cucumbers, leaving an inch of space at the top. Have your canning pot ready with enough boiling water to cover your jars by an inch. Pour the hot brine into the packed jars to cover the cucumbers and with a half an inch to spare at the top.
Place your sterilized lids and rings into place and hand tighten. Process your jars in a water bath for 15 minutes. Remove the jars to a cooling rack and let sit until you hear the pop of your lids sealing, which can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.
For those of you (like me) who can’t wait, here’s a quick refrigerator pickle recipe to enjoy almost right away:
Refrigerator Dill Pickles
A jar’s worth of small cucumbers, sliced
Salt
Dried dill
Red pepper flakes
½ cup cider vinegar
In a jar, layer your cucumber slices, 3 or 4 layers deep, and sprinkle your salt, dill, and red pepper flakes between each set of layers and continue this pattern until the jar is full. Pour the vinegar over the top, put your lid on, and shake your jar. Place in the refrigerator and shake the jar occasionally whenever you think of it. Your pickles will be ready to serve in a couple of hours and will keep nicely for about a week. Crisp and delicious!
Our mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.
If you are in need of food and would like more information, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org We’ve got an abundance of farm-fresh produce right now that’s been shared by local farmers and gardeners.
Sally Beck works at Helena Food Share, where she regularly demonstrates new recipes on the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen. She is a food enthusiast, professional baker and has owned her own restaurant.