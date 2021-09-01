Eat Well & Share: As fall approaches, make the most of summer's garden produce

With fall suddenly in the air, it’s time to start wrapping up some of the garden and/or farmers market produce and to make the best of things that need to be harvested right away.

I’ve been busy coming up with ideas for whatever I have the most of this year and decided to can a couple things. Canning takes a bit of time but is a great way to preserve whatever you’ve got on hand and also gives you a jump on holiday giving because who doesn’t love homemade goods?

Happily, I still have some baby vegetables that needed to be used as well, so what better way to marry too much garden produce and the coming of autumn with a lovely vegetable soup.

To begin, the chokecherries ripened early this year and were quite abundant, which prompted a hurried syrup-making session at my house. Chokecherry syrup is one of my favorite Montana treats and is delightful on pancakes or drizzled over vanilla ice cream.

Chokecherry Syrup

Makes 9 8-oz. jars

To make the syrup:

6 cups chokecherry juice