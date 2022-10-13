Eastern congressional district candidate forum in Helena turns feisty

Two of the four candidates running for the eastern district congressional seat squared off Thursday in front of a Helena grassroots group, repeating much of the same themes of their campaigns but also getting in an occasional verbal poke every now and then.

Independent Gary Buchanan and Democrat Penny Ronning appeared before Hometown Helena with Buchanan attending in person at the Montana Club and Ronning appearing over Zoom.

Republican incumbent Matt Rosendale and Libertarian Sam Rankin did not attend, and event organizers did not say why. Election Day is Nov. 8, with Montana having a second congressional district for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Candidates were each given seven minutes to tell voters why they should be elected. The most heated exchange of the morning was when Ronning, responding to a question from the audience, accused the Buchanan campaign of telling voters that a woman could not win the election.

Buchanan quickly denied ever saying that, but did say he has said that a Democrat could not win the election – this time.

He told the crowd he decided to run when embarrassment caused by Rosendale became shame. He noted Rosendale did not support Capitol police caught in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He also noted Rosendale voted against aid for Ukraine and voted against Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

“People are tired of diatribes of both parties and vitriol against each other,” he said.

Buchanan, who has had a career in finance, did not commit to a party to caucus with as an Independent. He said he is pro-choice and pro-state constitution. He said hears a lot on the campaign trail about inflation.

“I think both parties spend too much,” he said.

Buchanan also said he hears a lot about crime and added Montana’s county jails are full. He said he also hears about national and international security.

He said has been called a “closet Republican” and a “closet Democrat.”

“That is exactly where I want to be,” he said.

Ronning said her father owned a restaurant in Billings and her mother worked for the federal government.

She said she grew up with an appreciation of business and government.

Ronning, a photographer and former member of the Billings City Council, said it was concerning to her when she heard a president say in the ‘80s that the most dangerous words are "I from the government and I am here to help," because the government was her mother.

She said Rosendale was the worst representative that Montana has ever had.

She said she was invited by Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester to watch the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and saw that 13 senate seats empty, adding those senators made a mockery of the process. This is one of the reasons she decided to run, she said.

Ronning said hot topics for her campaign are the economy, health care, affordable housing, reproductive rights, prescription drug prices and agriculture.

Responding to a question from Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, about allegations that a woman cannot win the race, Ronning said "never in a million years did I dream that would be the biggest challenge I faced in this race” is the Buchanan campaign saying a female can’t win in eastern Montana.

“That is shocking to me,” she said, adding that Buchanan cannot defeat her.

“It's clear to me females are here to stay within the election process, we’re winning, we have the right to be at the table and we are working to actually earn our spot at that table,” she said.

Buchanan quickly denied ever making that claim, but said he has said a "Democrat can’t win this year and I believe it.”

Paul Pancini said neither candidate will win because their votes will be split among Democrats.

Ronning said she is the Democrat who won the nomination and that Buchanan was “on the ballot representing himself.”

Buchanan responded as well: “My intention is to take a hell of a lot of votes from Democrats and a lot of votes from Republicans.”

He said Independents are the fastest-growing sector of Montana politics.

“I don’t feel like a spoiler at all,” he said.