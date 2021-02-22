East Valley Middle School staff credited with saving coworker who collapsed

East Valley Middle School para-educator Linda Kuntz said she died at work on Dec. 3 at age 47.

"I wasn't expecting to die that day," she said in a statement provided by St. Peter's Health. "I had no symptoms or issues that would make me think my health would take a turn for the worse, that my life was in danger."

According to the Helena hospital, Kuntz was brought back back to life by chest compressions conducted by her coworkers and the use of an Automatic Electronic Defibrillator at the school. An AED is a device that can deliver an electrical shock to help the heart reestablish an effective rhythm.

Dec. 3 was a typical day at EVMS before a student came running toward two staff members, who followed the student back to the classroom. There they found a teacher on the phone connecting with emergency services and Kuntz lying on the floor, unresponsive.

"Time speeds up and slows down at the same time," said a counselor who was one of the first to enter the classroom. "People said I was calm, but I was panicking."

The counselor, who recently took a CPR/AED class taught by St. Peter's Health employee and American Heart Association Instructor Rick Layng at the EVMS library, immediately jumped into action.