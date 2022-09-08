‘East of the East Side’: Tony Leskovar’s journey from peasant to concert bassoonist in Paris and Butte

At the age of 16, Slovenian peasant Anton "Tony" Leskovar left his rural Austrian family farm in Ptujska Gora, and struck out for the nearby city of Ljubljana 80 miles away– his heart set on studying music. The year was 1903.

The youngest of three surviving children, he’d fallen in love with music, playing harmonica at the local Catholic church.

His musical quest would take him to the heart of some of the world’s hot spots as history unfolded.

Tony, it seems, had a knack for landing on his feet.

His story and his adventures on the way to Butte, America, are captured in "East of the East Side" Christy Leskovar’s latest nonfiction book tracing her family’s history.

She will be speaking and sharing excerpts from her book:

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Boulder Library;

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept.22, at the Montana Historical Society; and

1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at East Helena Library.

An engineer by training, Leskovar abandoned her career shortly after writing her first book, “One Night in a Bad Inn,” that she published in 2007. She also wrote a follow-up book, “Finding the Bad Inn.”

She became fascinated with uncovering her family’s genealogy and history, and in her latest book has meticulously recreated her grandfather Tony’s life.

When Tony struck out to follow his passion for music, he quickly found work at a cooperative store and earned enough money to pay his tuition at a state music conservatory, where he earned a certificate in music.

Ljubljana was one of the centers of music in the Austro-Hungarian Empire and classical musicians were treated like pop stars now, said Leskovar in a phone interview from her home in Las Vegas.

Everything was looking up in Tony’s career. After the Ljubljana orchestra he performed with disbanded, he headed to Zurich and Paris, playing in the opera house orchestras.

It was a glorious time to be a young, talented musician in Paris in 1914. The city was a vibrant international hub of culture.

That was until the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, and Austria declared war on Serbia in retaliation.

Suddenly, Tony is a military-age man stuck behind enemy lines having to flee Paris, at a time when all bank accounts were frozen.

“Tony’s really in a pickle,” said Leskovar. “He would smoke cigarettes to quell his appetite because he didn’t have any money for food. It got pretty bad.

“He’s being questioned by the French police.

Somewhere along the way, a Swiss opera singer helped him and he made his way to Bordeaux and caught a ship to the United States.

He arrived with five francs, or $1 in his pocket.

“He starts getting musical gigs right away,” said Leskovar.

Through a series of adventures and lucky breaks, he eventually makes his way to Helena, where he is working for an orchestra accompanying silent movies.

From there, he’s recruited for the Smelter Band in East Helena. And yes, there really was a Smelter Band in East Helena.

“There is a lot of Helena and East Helena history in the book,” said Leskovar, and her relatives are at the heart of it.

Soon after arriving in the area, Tony will cross paths with Joe and Caroline Lozar, his future in-laws, and their spitfire daughter, Annie. She grows up to be a formidable young woman – raised in the Lozars’ East Helena saloon, the old Rock Hut, which was a haven for rough-and-ready smeltermen.

The erudite Tony, used to the finer life in Paris, must have had to be quick to adapt to his ever-changing landscape and job options once he landed in Montana.

He will later be recruited to join the symphony orchestra in Butte.

Into the rough-and-tumble mix of living in the wild west, fellow Slovenian Joe Lozar suddenly gets gold fever, although he already has a thriving saloon and grocery business in East Helena.

Lozar will wind up going up against one of the most powerful men in Montana politics, John S. Neill, who ran the Helena Independent newspaper and was the bagman for Copper King William Andrews Clark in Clark’s efforts to buy off the Montana legislature.

Lozar sues Neill, accusing him of claim jumping on one of Lozar’s mining claims.

In other words, Leskovar’s relatives have landed themselves feet first in the thick of some of Montana’s hottest and most contentious history.

Leskovar will talk about a lot of Helena and East Helena history that she stumbled upon while writing her family’s history.

“Helena has some great stories,” she said, but regrettably they’re not that well known.

The book is a true story, she said. She included an extraordinary amount of family and historical detail to set the story in a cultural and historical context.

And she put an extraordinary amount of effort into tracking down her family’s story – traveling to Slovenia, Vienna, Helena and Butte and devoting eight years to the enterprise.

“I want you to get to know the people, but also what it was like to live back then.”