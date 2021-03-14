East Helena's Tom Mahoney heads national labor organization

East Helena’s Tom Mahoney recently became the fifth national president and CEO of the Association of Civilian Technicians (ACT).

The nation’s largest independent labor organization and the fourth largest labor organization within the Department of Defense (DOD), ACT is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and represents both Air and Army National Guard federal employees.

During a ceremony in January, at ACT’s national headquarters, past president and CEO Terry Garnett and his office staff joined with Mahoney’s wife Katie in congratulating Tom on this career milestone as he takes the helm of ACT.

“Being elected to this most prestigious position as president of a national labor organization is how the members of ACT acknowledge and recognize Tom’s outstanding leadership and representational abilities, and indicates their confidence in him,” Garnett wrote in an email. “Most of our (ACT) union members serving in the National Guard have been called to state duty in response to disaster and emergencies and since 9/11 have been deployed many times in the war on Global Terrorism.”