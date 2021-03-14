East Helena's Tom Mahoney heads national labor organization

East Helena’s Tom Mahoney recently became the fifth national president and CEO of the Association of Civilian Technicians (ACT).
The nation’s largest independent labor organization and the fourth largest labor organization within the Department of Defense (DOD), ACT is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and represents both Air and Army National Guard federal employees.
During a ceremony in January, at ACT’s national headquarters, past president and CEO Terry Garnett and his office staff joined with Mahoney’s wife Katie in congratulating Tom on this career milestone as he takes the helm of ACT.
“Being elected to this most prestigious position as president of a national labor organization is how the members of ACT acknowledge and recognize Tom’s outstanding leadership and representational abilities, and indicates their confidence in him,” Garnett wrote in an email. “Most of our (ACT) union members serving in the National Guard have been called to state duty in response to disaster and emergencies and since 9/11 have been deployed many times in the war on Global Terrorism.”
Garnett related that it has always been the role of the ACT staff to support their local chapters. However, increased staff is now needed, with the recurring use of the National Guard for state and federal duty.
Mahoney has been employed by ACT since October 2017, as a national field representative.
The East Helena resident was previously a federal employee, retiring after 35 years. The majority of Mahoney’s federal career was as a helicopter mechanic assisting Fort Harrison’s MT ARNG in maintaining their helicopter fleet.
During his 24 years as a mechanic, Mahoney was a member of local ACT Treasure State Chapter No. 57. Most of that time he served as a helicopter mechanic/crew chief, which included a one-year tour in Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Mahoney completed his career as a labor relations specialist as a liaison between management and the unions, representing nearly 500 federal employees in coordination with both the Montana Air and Army National Guard.
He retired from the Guards at the rank of Sergeant First Class, in 2012.
Mahoney, 63, graduated from Cascade High in 1975, where he played football for the Badgers. He worked in farming and ranching for a couple years before enlisting in the Army National Guard.
In 1974, Mahoney began umpiring baseball as a junior in high school, a craft which he still pursues to this day, 47 years later.
He has officiated American Legion baseball, Pioneer League baseball, mens’ and girls’ fastpitch softball, and slowpitch softball. Mahoney served as the MHSA’s softball Umpire in Chief from 2003-15, and Umpire in Chief in Las Vegas from 2015-2020. Among his more recent duties were rules interpreter.
“Umpiring has provided me the best training for my current position,” Mahoney said in a phone interview from Washington, D.C. “Making tough decisions and settling disputes diplomatically … fairly but firmly.”
Mahoney succeeds past presidents Garnett, Tom Bastas of Great Falls, John Hunter, and ACT’s founder and first president and CEO Vince Paterno. All five leaders were National Guardsmen and came from the rank-and-file membership of ACT, fighting for the working rights of fellow civilian employees.
“It’s an honor to be elected to this position within the organization,” said Mahoney, who has four children and five grandchildren. “I will continue to provide our team the resources necessary to ensure each chapter is successful in protecting the employee rights of their members.
“In order to accomplish this, I’ll work closely with Congress, the DOD, and the National Guard Bureau to monitor the pulse of the civilian employee workforce.”
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR