East Helena's Frank Brownback: From Normandy to VE Day

In the cold darkness during the D-Day crossing, Brownback came to a conclusion. "I made up mind that I was not going to die, because I had an Irish girlfriend named Lucy back home that I wanted to marry," Frank told this reporter in a 2000 interview at his home in East Helena.

Just after daylight, Brownback’s landing craft hit the coast of France with the rest of the assault.

"The channel was extremely rough that morning," he remembered. Their 50-foot craft was piloted by an Englishman, and when they approached Omaha Beach, the vessel lurched to the side. "We couldn’t unload our howitzer because we were beached sideways. We were right in the thick of it, and couldn’t fire back."

The big cannon was so heavy, it took them three days to get it off of the craft. "We sure cleared a path once we opened up, though. Plus the craters from those 200-pound shells made pretty good foxholes for our guys," he said.

Sgt. Brownback earned the respect of his men in Service Battery during the campaigns through his actions. And they fondly nicknamed him "Buck," as the highest ranking enlisted man in the outfit.