East Helena's Frank Brownback: From Normandy to VE Day

Friday, May 8, marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Nazi Germany’s surrender to the Allies during WWII.
The late Francis “Frank” Brownback (1920-2001) was among the hundreds of Helena-area veterans that were serving in the European Theater of Operations on that date in 1945.
Brownback was born in Harrison, Montana, in 1920. He enlisted in the Army on March 2, 1942. After completing basic training at Ft. Lewis, Washington, he was assigned to the 195th Field Artillery Battalion, and then to Fort Ord, California, where they learned to operate the new ultra-powerful 8-inch howitzers.
Subsequent training took place at Fort Benning, Georgia; the Desert Training Center, California; and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After promotion, Frank became an instructor, training new recruits.
The 195th disembarked from New York City for England on Feb. 11, 1944. The battalion then proceeded to Camp Hursley, near Winchester.
Goering’s Luftwaffe regularly bombed nearby Southampton, and the Americans were anxious to retaliate. More than 2 million Allies were massed on the British Isles for the great attack. There were 16 million tons of arms, munitions and equipment ready for use along with 4,000 ships and landing craft and 11,000 planes.
At 3 a.m. on June 6, 1944, Brownback deployed from Portland, England, in a landing craft, sailing across the English Channel for Normandy. The 24-year-old Montanan and five other GIs were transporting an eight-inch howitzer mounted on a Sherman tank as part of the massive Allied Invasion.
In the cold darkness during the D-Day crossing, Brownback came to a conclusion. "I made up mind that I was not going to die, because I had an Irish girlfriend named Lucy back home that I wanted to marry," Frank told this reporter in a 2000 interview at his home in East Helena.
Just after daylight, Brownback’s landing craft hit the coast of France with the rest of the assault.
"The channel was extremely rough that morning," he remembered. Their 50-foot craft was piloted by an Englishman, and when they approached Omaha Beach, the vessel lurched to the side. "We couldn’t unload our howitzer because we were beached sideways. We were right in the thick of it, and couldn’t fire back."
The big cannon was so heavy, it took them three days to get it off of the craft. "We sure cleared a path once we opened up, though. Plus the craters from those 200-pound shells made pretty good foxholes for our guys," he said.
Sgt. Brownback earned the respect of his men in Service Battery during the campaigns through his actions. And they fondly nicknamed him "Buck," as the highest ranking enlisted man in the outfit.
After they crossed over to Belgium, and then into the Ardennes Forest in December 1944, the 195th engaged in what Frank referred to as some of the most intense fighting they were involved in.
"We suffered heavy in the Battle of the Bulge," he recalled.
In sub-freezing temperatures, the artillerymen proved their mettle by hauling the big guns through snow-clogged mountainous roads, and delivering murderously accurate fire upon the Nazis.
It was after the Bulge that Brownback met in person one of the most illustrious military leaders in U.S. history.
Gen. George Patton’s tanks of the 3rd Army had run completely out of gas. So Frank, as part of what was known as the "Redball Express," helped load a 71/2-ton Mack truck with gas cans, and drove 12 non-stop hours to deliver the fuel.
Frank said he pulled in to the sight of Patton, sitting on his tank, legs crossed, with his pearl-handled pistols on both hips.
“So Patton looks straight at me and yells ‘Where the hell have you been!’” Frank recounted. “I said ‘We been bustin’ our rears.’ And he said, ‘Well, keep it up.’"
Patton’s outfit quickly gassed up his tanks and took off.
Next were victories at the Rhine and the Ruhr Rivers (at Buir they set a record, firing 882 rounds in 24 hours), the securing of the Remagen Bridge, and mop-up at Lennep.
The 195th celebrated V-E Day in Tuechern, Germany on May 8, 1945.
After his discharge, Frank returned to Montana and blacksmithed in his own machine shop in Harrison. He then worked for the Highway Department and Montana Power before hiring on with Asarco in 1972, where he retired after 12 years at the Smelter.
In his East Helena home, Brownback kept a number of priceless World War II artifacts — including binoculars and a photo album he confiscated from a German officer he captured single-handedly at Normandy.
Among his decorations were five battle stars.
"I’m not a hero," the 80-year old Brownback stated in 2000. "I just did my job, like everybody else. And when I visualize all the bodies floating in the water at Omaha Beach (3,394 American GIs died that first day), I’m reminded of what a terrible thing war is."
And what happened to the Irish gal that was his inspiration for surviving the war? Well, Frank and Lucy were married – with four children – for 55-years before his passing in 2001.
Editor's note: Most of this article first appeared in the Independent Record in 2000.
