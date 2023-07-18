A 59-year-old East Helena woman died early Monday after she was struck by a vehicle while standing along U.S. Highway 2 in Blaine County, trying to flag down someone to help with a truck that had broken down, officials said.

The accident occurred about 2 a.m. near Dodson, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

A Jeep Liberty driven by a 24-year-old Columbia Falls man was westbound on Highway 2, the MHP said.

The driver did not see the woman and she was struck, the MHP said.

She was taken to a hospital in Fort Belknap.

No further information was immediately available.