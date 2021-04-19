East Helena 'Turning Point' event reaches out to young conservatives

A nonprofit conservative group that says it is dedicated to organizing students to promote freedom, free markets and limited government is having an event Saturday in East Helena that an organizer said may attract 500 people.
Kaitlyn Ruch, 17, of Helena Turning Point USA and president of Helena Students for Life, the co-sponsors, said she based that estimate on early ticket sales.
“We are absolutely blown away with the support we have received from our amazing community,” she said Monday in an email.
The Montana Freedom Action event for Turning Point USA lists speakers including U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; state Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell and, from Turning Point, Alex Clark, Isabel Brown and Vince Dao. The East Helena event runs 3-9 p.m. at the Kleffner Ranch.
“Please join us for a fun, patriotic evening to hear from of some of the leading conservative voices from around our state and country!” the website states. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The advertisement said it is for all ages.
Ruch, a student at Helena High School, said members of the local Turning Point USA chapters became inspired when they attended the Turning Point USA "Student Action Summit" in December in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“We got to hear and learn from amazing speakers from all around the nation, and we wanted to allow our community and other local youth to have a similar experience without having to travel across the country to do so,” she said.
Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and radio show host. The Phoenix, Arizona-based group says it has representation on more than 2,000 high school and college campuses and more than 160 full-time staff. It said it is the largest and fastest-growing conservative youth activist organization in the country.
There are two Turning Point chapters in Helena. One is headed by Austin Witham, 18, a Capital High School senior. Ruch is event coordinator and president of the TPUSA Helena Activism hub.
The organization, according to SourceWatch.org, has come under criticism in recent years for participation in “Stop the Steal” events contesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 “March to Save America,” which resulted in a riot upon the U.S. Capitol. The organization reportedly sent seven buses carrying 350 students to the Jan. 6 rally.
Some of the leadership has departed due to racist or socially insensitive remarks, according to news reports. Facebook removed hundreds of fake profiles it linked to the group.
However, then-President Donald Trump had tweeted his support for Kirk and the organization.
And then-Vice President Mike Pence spoke to young conservatives at the December rally.
"Stay in the fight," WPTV reported Pence saying. "Stay in the fight for election integrity. Stay in the fight to defend all that we've done."
Ruch said she was excited by the lineup of speakers and said there will also be some exclusive virtual appearances during the event.
Speaking begins at 3 p.m. and goes until about 5:30 p.m.. There will then be a meal along with time to socialize for the rest of the evening.
“We hope that after this event attendees will be inspired and motivated to continue to create positive change within their communities,” Ruch said.
For more on tickets, go to https://turning-point-usa.ticketleap.com/mfa/. Kleffner Ranch is at 305 Montana Highway 518 in East Helena.
Daines said in an email he looked forward to speaking to the young Montanans about his work in Congress.
“It is encouraging to see young Montanans politically engaged and speaking out in defense of freedom and liberty," he said.
Ruch said Helena has many youth-led conservative, pro-life groups that are “very active around the community including the Helena Chapter of Turning Point USA, the Helena Chapter of Students for Life of America, Lewis and Clark County Young Republicans and more.”
Witham said the organization provides a lot of opportunities for young people to learn about civics and how the process works, “and gives us a chance to engage with those on all sides of the political spectrum to exchange ideas and learn from one another.”
He encouraged young people to “attend to hear from our great speakers, learn from their experiences, and learn how to get more engaged if they want to.”
Clark is the host of Turning Point USA’s first daily show “POPlitics” on Instagram and all podcasting platforms. She is a conservative, who worked in mainstream radio for seven years.
Brown is Colorado State University and Georgetown University graduate. She is the author of “Frontlines: Finding My Voice on an American College Campus,“ an Amazon bestseller. She speaks on campuses nationwide, has produced content with PragerU, and is also a former U.S. Senate and White House intern.
The website states Dao is an American political activist and commentator, and is ranked in the Top 12 of Newsweek’ Up-and-Comers in the conservative movement.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.