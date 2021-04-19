East Helena 'Turning Point' event reaches out to young conservatives

Ruch said she was excited by the lineup of speakers and said there will also be some exclusive virtual appearances during the event.

Speaking begins at 3 p.m. and goes until about 5:30 p.m.. There will then be a meal along with time to socialize for the rest of the evening.

“We hope that after this event attendees will be inspired and motivated to continue to create positive change within their communities,” Ruch said.

For more on tickets, go to https://turning-point-usa.ticketleap.com/mfa/. Kleffner Ranch is at 305 Montana Highway 518 in East Helena.

Daines said in an email he looked forward to speaking to the young Montanans about his work in Congress.

“It is encouraging to see young Montanans politically engaged and speaking out in defense of freedom and liberty," he said.

Ruch said Helena has many youth-led conservative, pro-life groups that are “very active around the community including the Helena Chapter of Turning Point USA, the Helena Chapter of Students for Life of America, Lewis and Clark County Young Republicans and more.”