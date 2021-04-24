East Helena Turning Point event promotes conservative causes

Nearly 400 people gathered Saturday near East Helena with a nonprofit conservative group that says it is dedicated to organizing students to promote freedom, free markets and limited government.
Speakers at the Turning Point USA Montana Freedom Action event at the Kleffner Ranch included U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; state Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell; and, from Turning Point, Alex Clark, Isabel Brown and Vince Dao.
While the organization touts that it has representation on high school and college campuses, Saturday’s crowd reflected all ages.
“Look at this room. This is absolutely amazing,” Kaitlyn Ruch, a high school student, said about the turnout.
The event was meant to “showcase the strength of conservatism while giving you a chance to engage with leaders in the movement.”
Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and radio show host. He had just graduated high school. The Phoenix, Arizona-based group says it has representation on more than 2,000 high school and college campuses and more than 160 full-time staff. It said it is the largest and fastest-growing conservative youth activist organization in the country.
The organization has come under criticism in recent years for participation in “Stop the Steal” events contesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 “March to Save America,” which resulted in a riot at the U.S. Capitol. The organization reportedly sent seven buses carrying 350 students to the Jan. 6 rally.
Some of the leadership has departed due to racist or socially insensitive remarks, according to news reports. Facebook removed hundreds of fake profiles it linked to the group. Turning Point members on Saturday dismissed those claims.
Daines spoke Saturday of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, calling it “absolutely breathtaking.”
He didn’t mean it in a good way.
Daines said Biden had the most “liberal administration” in the country’s history and that Biden should wear a hat that says “Make China Great Again.” He criticized Biden for halting the Keystone XL pipeline and for halting construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and he criticized Twitter for halting President Donald Trump’s tweets while allowing tweets from China and from Russian leaders.
Daines also spoke against making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states, and for adding more judges to the Supreme Court, calling it a “power grab” by Democrats.
Daines reiterated his support for the Second Amendment, which includes the right to bear arms.
“They are coming for your guns, make no mistake about it,” he said. He also said Republicans are winning on pro-life issues.
Skees mostly spoke about the accomplishments of the Republican majority state Legislature and in having a Republican governor for the first time in 16 years. He said the November election, in which Republicans took the top state offices, was “a definitive statement” that Republicans wanted a turning point.
He said citizens undergoing COVID-19 restrictions demanded a return to prosperity and their rights to freedom.
He said the Legislative branch has now restored its relationship with the executive branch, which has a Republican governor.
Skees said lawmakers have reduced the income tax and property tax burdens and the business equipment tax.
He also talked about higher starting salaries for teachers without increasing taxes.
Dao, a political activist and commentator, spoke about people getting government out of their lives as much as possible.
“The problem society faces is that we are culturally and spiritually unwell as a nation,” he said.
He said society has abandoned traditional families and abandoned God.
He said people need to solve problems in this country that cause government to rise.
Brown, author of “Frontlines: Finding My Voice on an American College Campus,“ talked about being challenged in college to question claims made by liberal students. She said two words changed her college trajectory: “I disagree.”
She also spoke against “cancel culture,” saying it always backfires.
“It’s time for all of us to demand our freedom again,” she said.
Clark is host of Turning Point USA’s first daily show “POPlitics” on Instagram and all podcasting platforms. She is a conservative, who worked in mainstream radio for seven years.
She spoke much on pro-life issues.
Clark said there is no way people can talk about protecting the most vulnerable in society without talking about those in the womb.
“Democrats will never acknowledge the fact that unborn babies are more than a collection of cells,” she said.
There are two Turning Point chapters in Helena. One is headed by Austin Witham, 18, a Capital High School senior. Ruch is event coordinator and president of the TPUSA Helena Activism hub.
Earlier in the evening, Skees had approached a reporter and freelance photographer for the Independent Record and asked them to leave the rally, saying some believed the newspaper's coverage would not be fair. He also called law enforcement but later said the media representatives could stay.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.