East Helena Turning Point event promotes conservative causes

Some of the leadership has departed due to racist or socially insensitive remarks, according to news reports. Facebook removed hundreds of fake profiles it linked to the group. Turning Point members on Saturday dismissed those claims.

Daines spoke Saturday of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, calling it “absolutely breathtaking.”

He didn’t mean it in a good way.

Daines said Biden had the most “liberal administration” in the country’s history and that Biden should wear a hat that says “Make China Great Again.” He criticized Biden for halting the Keystone XL pipeline and for halting construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, and he criticized Twitter for halting President Donald Trump’s tweets while allowing tweets from China and from Russian leaders.

Daines also spoke against making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states, and for adding more judges to the Supreme Court, calling it a “power grab” by Democrats.

Daines reiterated his support for the Second Amendment, which includes the right to bear arms.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are coming for your guns, make no mistake about it,” he said. He also said Republicans are winning on pro-life issues.