East Helena truss plant goes up in flames

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

An East Helena truss manufacturing plant burned down in a fire that started late Thursday night.

The plant was owned by Casey Truss Company at 850 E. Clark St., right off Highway 12.

Capt. Roger Campbell of the East Helena Volunteer Fire Department said the roughly 40-by-100-foot structure was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Campbell said firefighters were called to the fire around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, and the west end of the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

“Flames were coming through the roof and out the side on the west end,” he said.

Helena Sand and Gravel brought in excavators that were used to pull apart the north side of the building to give firefighters access, Campbell said.

They had the fire extinguished by 4 a.m. but were called back after it rekindled, he said.

About 50 firefighters from the East Helena, Eastgate, Montana City, Tri Lakes and Fort Harrison fire departments responded to the fire, Campbell said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 67 Angry 6