Helena police said Wednesday that they had arrested a 16-year-old East Helena boy who had pointed a gun at a group of young people he had been arguing with.

Police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Missoula Avenue at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, where reportedly a male had pointed a firearm at a group of youths. Officers met with the juveniles and learned that the male got into an argument with the group, pulled a firearm from his vehicle and pointed it at them.

The juveniles ran away at which point the suspect left the scene, authorities said. He was later identified.

An officer spent some time trying to locate him. The suspect was located a few hours later and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon. He was taken into custody and transported to a Juvenile Detention center, police said.

"This was an isolated incident with the involved parties," police said.

Police said the juvenile was 16 and from East Helena. No further information was released.