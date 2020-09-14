East Helena student tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Helena Public Schools reported its first positive case of COVID-19 in a student Monday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said the district was informed of the positive test on Sunday and it was confirmed on Monday. In the letter, Whitmoyer said the case was isolated to a student cohort, a small group of students who attend a single class all week.

"Students and staff identified as close contacts have been notified and isolated until the extent of the illness has been determined," said Whitmoyer, in the letter. "According to the Lewis and Clark County Health Department, the district's policies of social distancing and wearing masks was instrumental in limiting the exposure to staff and students."

The letter goes on to state that the student was held out of school since first showing symptoms of COVID. The child's parents remain in contact with the district.

The district is having students and staff from the impacted classroom stay home while the administration continues to monitor the health of identified close contacts.