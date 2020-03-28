East Helena smelter's Star of David windows to be restored for fire hall

With a $6,000 grant from the Montana History Foundation, the city of East Helena and the Montana Preservation Alliance are working to restore and display the historic Star of David windows from the smelter that was once a defining feature of the community.

The Montana Preservation Alliance's Chere Juisto said the windows were built near the turn of the century in 1900. In April 1901, the American Smelting and Refining Company smelter and Guggenheim family company agreed upon a merger. The Guggenheims were of Jewish ancestry and had the windows commissioned as part of the smelter building.

The five-foot-diameter wooden frames with clear glass were housed in the smelter until sometime prior to its demolition in 2009. They've remained in storage to this day.

East Helena Mayor Jamie Schell said the windows were turned over to a Superfund trust group before eventually being given to the city. Now the city is looking to have them restored and incorporated into a restoration project at the East Helena Volunteer Fire Hall.

Schell said the windows are a "cool part of history" for the town. Juisto said it represents the industrial roots of the East Helena community.