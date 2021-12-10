East Helena slag ready to roll to South Korea

Rail cars filled with East Helena slag are expected to begin their journey next week to British Columbia and then to a smelter in South Korea, where it will be given new life as cement.

“It’s a multinational recycling project,” said Cindy Brooks, managing principal of the Montana Environmental Trust Group, which is overseeing the part of an effort to clean up the Superfund site at the former ASARCO East Helena Smelter Facility.

The trust group controls both the smelter site and ASARCO-owned lands.

At a virtual meeting, Wednesday about 57 public participants were updated in a virtual meeting about the ASARCO site.

Brooks said crushing operations of the slag began in September, filling 70 rail cars that are expected to roll next week to Vancouver, British Columbia and then ship to South Korea.

Plans are to remove 2 million tons from the site and reduce the height of the slag pile by 50%, leaving it 50 feet tall. The 2 million tons represent the most contaminated portion of the slag pile. The slag will be crushed to 2 inches in size and placed onto conveyors and then loaded onto trains.

Officials said earlier the plan is to crush 400,000 tons of unfumed slag a year, until 2025.

It will go to Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., the largest zinc-smelting facility in the world. Slag is the glasslike byproduct left over after a metal has been smelted. Once the smelting has been completed and more zinc has been recovered from the slag, the leftover inert material will go into cement manufacturing.

Brooks said a quarter-mile-long conveyor system has been installed that stretches from the slag pile to the rail line. A new rail spur was installed by Montana Rail Link, where the empty train cars are parked. They eventually will go to British Columbia.

The East Helena site includes a lead smelter that operated from 1888-2001. In its heyday, it processed 70,000 tons of lead bullion a year, and provided a livelihood for thousands. The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, ASARCO placed about $96 million in a trust managed by the Montana Environmental Trust Group. The state of Montana is a beneficiary in the trust via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Justice, along with the EPA. Contamination including arsenic and selenium in soils at the site have caused groundwater plumes and levels above safe drinking water standards.

The METG says on its website the slag pile occupies almost half of the ASARCO smelter property.

At Wednesday’s meeting, METG officials said the cleanup efforts so far have demonstrably reduced groundwater contaminant concentrations, replaced remnants of the former smelter with graded, vegetated, self-sustaining cover and eliminated the need to treat stormwater that is now shed clean.

They also said efforts have created riparian habitat and scenic open space, removed the failing smelter dam and the last impediment to fish passage in Prickly Pear Creek and created flood storage capacity to mitigate flooding downstream in flood prone areas of East Helena.

They said groundwater selenium concentrations have decreased 50% on the plat site and 35% downgradient, or in the direction of the flow of the aquifer. They said the selenium plume has receded 2,000 feet and the plume area has reduced by more than 40%.

Arsenic concentrations have decreased 55% on the plant site and 10% downgradient.

Remaining corrective measures include completing the Prickly Pear Creek Realignment Project and removing a temporary bypass channel. Also, they want to control the unaddressed source of selenium loading to groundwater from the East Helena slag pile and monitor groundwater quality and confirm a need for more measures to address groundwater contamination.

They said the monitoring will continue for 30 years to review corrective measure’s effectiveness.

They said Metallica completed construction and setup in October, million-gallon tanks had been removed, Montana Rail Link has set up new rail siding and equipment, such as conveyors and stackers, had been set up.

They said the upper portion of the slag pile represents 75% of the selenium source loading into groundwater from the slag pile.

Brooks talked about trust property redevelopment and 2,000 acres transferred from Asarco to the trust in 2009. She said a parcel was donated to the East Helena Public Schools and is now home to Prickly Pear Elementary School. Another parcel is now home to East Helena High School. A smaller area was donated to the county for a search and rescue facility. Property between the two school sites is a 300 home development known as Highland Meadows.

She said one property was sold for mixed-used development.

She said the trust has conveyed all of its land holdings north of Highway 12, which is about 800 acres.

Brooks said more than 300 acres just north of Highway 12 has been donated to the Prickly Pear Land Trust for the Greenway Project.

Brooks said the trust is working on a couple developments south of Highway 12 on property zoned industrial, but is a proposed mixed-used development put forward by Helena-area Habitat for Humanity and Power Townsend. She said the property would have to be rezoned by the city.

The trust would donate property to East Helena for the permanent home of the East Valley Rodeo and arena.

Brooks said 20 acres east of Prickly Pear Creek would be rezoned for a trail.

Mary Hollow, executive director of the Prickly Pear Land Trust, spoke about the Greenway Project, which is a trail from Montana City to East Helena.

She said the goal is to make nature more accessible to people and closer to home.

Nate Kopp, trails director of Prickly Pear Land Trust, said he was hopeful to get some trails installed and that people can use them by the fall of next year.

People at the meeting said they hoped to be able to say by next year’s meeting that they have been hiking the Greenway Project.

