East Helena schools to continue distance learning for remainder of year

The East Helena School Board voted on Tuesday to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

"It's with a heavy heart that I speak to you tonight on this topic," said Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer.

Whitmoyer made the recommendation to keep the schools closed, noting that it's a decision that has been made by many districts throughout Montana. Whitmoyer said he believes this isn't the way school was meant to be conducted, but noted the responsibility of the district to protect the health of students, teachers, staff, families and the community at large.

"The physical building means nothing," Whitmoyer said. "It's the students, teachers and staff within those buildings that make up a school."

Whitmoyer praised the school district staff and mentioned how they switched from brick-and-mortar classrooms to online learning in less than 48 hours. He said the "amazing East Helena teachers and staff were able to pick that up and run with it" and "I'm extremely proud of the staff and colleagues I work with."