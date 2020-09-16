East Helena schools report second positive COVID-19 case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Helena Public Schools reported a second positive case of COVID-19 in a student Wednesday.

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer notified parents via a letter stating that another student tested positive for the disease, which was confirmed early Wednesday morning. Whitmoyer said this case is completely unrelated to the first case reported on Monday. Both students are in elementary school and were staying home when the positive test was confirmed, said Whitmoyer.

In both cases, close contacts are being called and isolated as necessary to limit the chance of exposure to others, said Whitmoyer. He said the prevention efforts in place have been successful in limiting exposure, so that only a small group of students are affected. This is largely due to the cohort system the district implemented, as students stay in the same group throughout any given week.

"We are being super vigilant," Whitmoyer said. "Really we're thankful that we are catching these early."

Students and staff from the affected classroom are being told to stay home for an undetermined amount of time. Whitmoyer said this allows time for classroom cleaning and for proper contact tracing to be performed in conjunction with Lewis and Clark Public Health. During this time, the district continues to monitor the health of identified close contacts.