East Helena schools reopening Wednesday with health precautions in place

For students in East Helena, school will look very different in the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Starting on the first day of school, Aug. 26, all teachers will be stationed on the athletic playing field of their respective school. The teachers will have a large sign with their name on it, and students will be expected to find and report to their homeroom or adviser teacher.
Individual student schedules will be sent out prior to this date.
Teachers will bring their groups into the building and classrooms in separate, socially distanced groups for three days of orientation. These three days will largely cover all things related to school operations and students life, COVID-19 considerations and Google classroom access and start-up.
Beginning on Aug. 31, classes will be held Monday through Friday each week.
East Valley Middle School and East Helena High School students will start on what the district is calling "Mega Block" schedules. These students will remain in the same class all day for an entire week at a time.
During this initial week, students will spend all five days in their first period. The following week, they will spend every day in second period. School district Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said this plan will continue until the third phase of Montana's reopening plan, when the district can slowly and carefully transition back to seven periods per day.
"We are bringing all of the kids back to school using strict cohort groups. Kinda like a family concept," Whitmoyer said. "Even the high school and middle school will use cohorts of one group of kids taking one class all day long for five days in a row to reduce mixing while at school."
Whitmoyer said the district plans to follow all of Gov. Steve Bullock's directives, including a requirement to wear masks in classrooms. The district's entire plan is built around the governor's phased re-opening plan published last spring.
"Students are being asked to wear a face mask from home as another of the school supplies that need to be brought to school," Whitmoyer said. "We will use frequent hand washing, physical distancing, face masks and wellness screenings every day to detect and prevent the spread of the virus."
Each classroom will be equipped with a digital thermometer, a list of four screening questions, spare face masks to replace the occasional forgotten mask, hand sanitizer, sanitary wipes, spray disinfectant, paper towels and rubber gloves, said Whitmoyer. All students will be asked health and wellness questions in additional to having their temperature taken each morning.
Other major changes to the flow of school include the lunch schedule. The district will not be operating the cafeteria as normal. Instead, lunches will be served inside classrooms and additional outside break time will be provided. Lockers will also go unused during the COVID pandemic to help prevent crowding.
Even arrival and departure will see significant changes this year. Students at EVMS will use a different entry to the building based on their grade level. At EHHS, the door students enter will be based on their method of arrival to school. This is outlined in a letter to parents sent on Aug. 18.
In order to avoid large gatherings, each school will use a staged dismissal each day based on how a student leaves the school. Students who walk or ride bikes will be allowed to leave first and head home. Students who ride the bus will be dismissed as their bus arrives. Students who ride with parents will wait in class until their parent arrives. Students with sports practice will be dismissed to meet their coaches at a designated time.
According to Whitmoyer, the way the schedule is laid out allows for the district to quickly and carefully transition between different models of education delivery. This includes the ability to scale up or down as needed.
The district also offered a distance learning option this year for all grades. About 9% opted for distance learning by the deadline on Aug. 20. Whitmoyer said this is less than 140 of the district's 1,500 students.
In the letter to parents, EHHS/EVMS Principal Dan Rispens asked that parents work with the schools to keep everyone as safe as possible.
"To keep our doors open, it is really true that we are all in this together," said Rispens in the letter.
Rispens went on to ask that parents please reinforce safe behaviors of hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks, saying that it would be helpful to the schools. He asked that parents be mindful of engaging in activities that could expose them to COVID-19, such as out-of-state travel, hosting out-of-town guests, attending large events and so on.
