East Helena schools reopening Wednesday with health precautions in place

Even arrival and departure will see significant changes this year. Students at EVMS will use a different entry to the building based on their grade level. At EHHS, the door students enter will be based on their method of arrival to school. This is outlined in a letter to parents sent on Aug. 18.

In order to avoid large gatherings, each school will use a staged dismissal each day based on how a student leaves the school. Students who walk or ride bikes will be allowed to leave first and head home. Students who ride the bus will be dismissed as their bus arrives. Students who ride with parents will wait in class until their parent arrives. Students with sports practice will be dismissed to meet their coaches at a designated time.

According to Whitmoyer, the way the schedule is laid out allows for the district to quickly and carefully transition between different models of education delivery. This includes the ability to scale up or down as needed.

The district also offered a distance learning option this year for all grades. About 9% opted for distance learning by the deadline on Aug. 20. Whitmoyer said this is less than 140 of the district's 1,500 students.

In the letter to parents, EHHS/EVMS Principal Dan Rispens asked that parents work with the schools to keep everyone as safe as possible.