East Helena school board has three seats up for election

Three seats are up for election on the East Helena Public School Board of Trustees this year.
The seats of trustees Martin Balukas, Mark Diehl and Breck Scheet are all up for election to 3-year terms, this May. Currently, Diehl and Balukas have filed for reelection and candidate has yet to file for the seat Scheet holds.
Scheet did not return a request for comment on his intentions in time for this story.
Balukas, who was elected to a one-year term last year, is eligible for his first full term on the board this year. For Balukas, working with his fellow trustees to fulfill the vision of a high school district and to ensure quality education are motivators.
"I am incredibly proud of the work the board has done in making the people of East Helena's vision a reality," Balukas said. "With much of the heavy lift of building the high school well under way, I look forward to a future on the Board planning our next steps, anticipating future needs and continuing to ensure that East Helena schools provide high quality education for all of our children."
Diehl did not return a request for comment, but did file for reelection with the East Helena district clerk.
Voters likely won't see any other issues on this ballot including voted levies. According to Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer, the district anticipates a budgetary decrease and thus a decrease to individual taxpayers during the next fiscal year. Whitmoyer attributed this to the growth of East Helena, which results in more people paying in taxes and each individual paying less overall.
The deadline to file for East Helena's school board election is March 26. Those who wish to file can do so with clerk Kim Aarstad at the school district office in East Helena, 226 E Clinton St.
The election is set to take place on May 5 and will likely be a single issue election.