East Helena Public Schools developing remote instruction plan
The East Helena School District Central Office

The East Helena School District Central Office 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

East Helena Public Schools officials said they plan to release details about remote instruction in the coming days, after Gov. Steve Bullock announced that all public schools in Montana will be closed for two weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Schools will be closed through March 27 per the governor's decision, and East Helena's spring break is the following week, which means April 6 is the earliest that in-person classes could resume in East Helena. 

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday and Tuesday this week at Radley and Eastgate elementary schools. East Valley Middle School will serve breakfast only on Monday. 

East Helena school buildings will be open Monday for parents and students to collect learning materials and personal belongings. 

Additional details will be provided to students and their families by the administration.

