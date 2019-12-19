The East Helena City Commission gave its preliminary approval for a major subdivision this week.
The Highland Meadows subdivision will be located along Valley Drive between Prickly Pear Elementary School and the new East Helena High School currently under construction. The 99.7-acre subdivision will contain 315 single-family-home lots ranging in size from 7,500 to 9,000 square feet.
The project developer is Highland Meadows LLC, a subsidiary of Billings-based Oakland & Company, which has built similar subdivisions in Belgrade and Billings. Owner Gary Oakland said the company has high hopes for this development and is looking forward to becoming part of the East Helena community.
Oakland said the company hopes to roll out the project over the course of seven phases, with one phase completed each year. Oakland said this will vary based on demand, and the company hopes demand will be high with home prices in the range of $200,000 to $300,000.
The developer also has plans for a homeowners association with its own covenants.
Nobody spoke against the subdivision at a city commission meeting Wednesday, which is when the preliminary approval was granted.
However, many questions and suggestions were directed toward the developer as the project moves toward final approval. Many of the questions centered on how snow will be plowed on the narrow boulevards and how open space will be used.
Oakland said walking paths are among the most popular amenities in neighborhood developments. However, several East Helenans argued that the area is rich enough with trails and walking paths, and that a playground for children would be more beneficial.
The council agreed and modified the conditions to state that playground space should be constructed.
Another concern is having the two major entries to the subdivision off Valley Drive. Jeremy Fadness, a project manager at WWC Engineering working for the city, said the subdivision is expected to increase the trips per day on Valley Drive by 3,021 once the project is complete.
Fadness said that to help with the increased traffic, the developer agreed to pay the full amount of approximately $303,000 to improve the standard of Valley Drive during the first phase.
The project had many proponents during the meeting. Stahly Engineering's Greg Wirth, working as an engineer on the project, said he believes the project will provide much-needed housing in the greater Helena market.
"It also sets an example on how to turn Superfund sites into something useful," Wirth said.
The subdivision is slated to be built on Dartman Field, which has been remediated to reduce lead contamination in the soil to an acceptable level. Wirth said the final report from the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to be delivered in the next few weeks.
Molly Roby, with the Montana Environmental Trust Group, agreed with Wirth's assessment.
"This is a showcase-worth opportunity for East Helena," Roby said. "It shows that things can change."
Wirth also boasted of the number of new residents this would bring to East Helena, ultimately increasing the city's tax base. He suggested this could be a boon for the city.
"If these lots don't happen here they will happen somewhere else in the greater Helena area," Wirth said.
Mayor James Schell said the city operates under the same laws as the county and couldn't deny approval of the subdivision without a regulatory reason to do so.
The developer hopes to begin the project's first phase in 2020 with full completion by 2026.
