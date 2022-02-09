East Helena Police Department back to full staff after every officer resigned

After a tumultuous and public collapse of the East Helena Police Department, the new mayor pledged to rebuild the local force so the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office would not need to take over law enforcement in the city. And it appears he has accomplished his goal.

East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris, who unseated former Mayor James Schell in the 2021 election, said in early January that every last officer with the East Helena Police Department had resigned.

In a press release Tuesday, Harris announced the city council has hired a full staff including a chief and four patrol officers certified by the Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Bureau.

Mike Sanders was rehired as the new chief. Sanders previously spent four months in the same position under Schell before leaving the post, citing differences in goals and priorities with city leadership. He has also worked as a Helena police officer and federal Drug Enforcement Agency agent.

Sanders' employment begins Feb. 22.

"With over 29 years of law enforcement experience, both in Montana and with the DEA, Mr. Sanders has the exceptional administrative and leadership qualities our department has desperately needed," the press release states. "We are excited to announce a new day in the East Helena Police Department. With these upstanding officers and new leadership our citizens can look forward to a local law enforcement presence they can trust and depend on."

Kirk Johnston, Clifton Cox, Trenton Deboo and Ken Harris are the four officers. Tuesday's press release states the new officers' experience in law enforcement ranges from 1 to 13 years.

"These individuals are all from the immediate East Helena area and are capable of stepping in immediately and working together to reconstitute our department," the press release states.

Harris said Wednesday that he and the East Helena City Council's move to significantly increase starting pay for officers helped them attract "strong applicants."

"I can't tell you how good it is to see people who understand what we're trying to accomplish here and who are eager to attach themselves to this community," Harris said.

The city council also approved during a special meeting Jan. 6 Harris' plans to use the police department's unspent budget to offer hiring bonuses of $15,000 to a new chief with $7,500 at signing and $7,500 after one year; $5,000 to POST-certified officers; and $2,500 to any non-POST certified officers upon hire with an additional $2,500 after the first six months.

City leadership also approved raising the starting salary of EHPD officers from about $45,000 to $62,000 per year, which is higher than the starting salaries offered by both the Helena Police Department and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Harris said the city received 36 applications for the four open patrol officer positions and a dozen for the position of chief.

At the Jan. 6 meeting, the city council approved the 30-day appointment of Johnston and Harris as temporary chief and officer, respectively. The move brought the municipality back into compliance with a Montana law that requires it to employ a police chief at the bare minimum, staving off the sheriff's office's potential takeover of law enforcement in the municipality.

Sheriff's deputies have stepped in to cover some shifts for EHPD and have billed the city on a call-for-service basis for about two years. Sheriff Leo Dutton had proposed a long-term agreement, which would have put his office in charge of policing the city for at least three years.

But East Helena officials did not want to commit to that long of a contract, noting that hiring their own police force is more cost-effective and what the community wants.

Dutton said Wednesday his deputies continue to respond to "emergency calls when there is not an (East Helena) officer on shift."

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office directed the sheriff's office to investigate all felony cases within East Helena's jurisdiction about 15 years ago, and Dutton said that work will still be conducted by his deputies until "report writing and investigative skills are demonstrated."

"The new chief will hopefully have a plan to do this," he said.

