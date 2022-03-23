East Helena officers recognized for saving a life

As the East Helena Police Department works to rebuild and rebrand, Chief Mike Sanders presented three of his officers with a life-saving award Wednesday morning.

Sanders presented this award to officers Ken Harris, Cliff Cox and Trent DeBoo. On March 15, the three responded to a call about a 57-year-old man who wasn't breathing. They entered the apartment to find the partner of East Helena resident Jesse Lee doing chest compressions on him.

The quick-thinking officers deployed their Automated External Defibrillator and then rotated doing chest compressions on Lee until an ambulance arrived. Sanders said Lee was breathing on his own by the time the ambulance came. He said the officers displayed professionalism and dedication to the East Helena community.

"Thank you for saving my life," Lee said. "But no more chest compressions. I still hurt from that."

Lee was airlifted to Missoula and said he has an appointment with a heart doctor later this week to check out why his heart stopped. He said he doesn't remember the event at all and had to be told about it afterward.

"You kinda just take it as it goes," Lee said. "But I am grateful, real grateful."

Lee joked that he wasn't sure if he was grateful enough to share his favorite hunting spot though.

The officers who received this award are all fairly new to the East Helena Police Department, which has spent the last few months rebuilding itself from the ground up. Deboos is a former military police officer and former sheriff's deputy in Teton County. Harris has around two years of law enforcement experience, primarily spending that time with East Helena in the past. Cox worked for 13 years as a police officer in central Oregon.

According to Cox, the officers benefited from their close proximity to the residence and their ability to think quickly and work together as a team. He praised the experience and talent hired by the EHPD in the past few months and said it is monumental in helping efforts to rebuild the department.

"I am thankful," Cox said. "It is rewarding to have the opportunity to do something great for the community."

Harris said he primarily wanted to give credit to all the CPR instructors he has had over the years. He called out the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, East Valley Volunteer Fire Department and CPR instructor Terri Wofford for giving him the skills he needed in that moment. He also emphasized the usefulness of the AED deployed during the call.

"You don't really have time to think about it and you fall back on your training," Harris said. "It has been and honor to come back and serve the citizens of East Helena and to be a part of this community."

Sanders said that while they are working hard to rebuild and rebrand the EHPD, it is important to take a moment and recognize the good things they are doing in the community. He said they are working hard to earn the respect of their first-responder partners and work together with them.

"It is absolutely humbling and outstanding in the first month to have three officers respond to a person-down call and through their dedication and commitment to East Helena to blend their training to respond without hesitation," Sanders said. "It was spectacular how they responded."

