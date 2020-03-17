East Helena mayor declares public health emergency

East Helena Mayor James Schell declared a "state of local disaster emergency" Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration states that while East Helena "will commit all available resources and will take all possible action to combat and to alleviate the situation, local resources may not be adequate to cope with the situation."

Section 3 of the declaration states the mayor has the authority "to prevent ingress and egress to all or part of the City; to direct law enforcement to enforce quarantines and curfews in all or parts of the City concurrent with or at the direction of the City-County Board of Health Officer."

Schell said in an interview Tuesday that the declaration is "mostly preparatory," and that it positions the city well to limit social gatherings, particularly public meetings, and take advantage of federal disaster relief funds.

Regular meetings of the East Helena City Council not legally required to take place as well as meetings of its various boards and commissions have been postponed until April 7, at which point Schell said city staff will reassess infection rates.