East Helena mayor declares public health emergency

East Helena Mayor James Schell declared a "state of local disaster emergency" Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The declaration states that while East Helena "will commit all available resources and will take all possible action to combat and to alleviate the situation, local resources may not be adequate to cope with the situation."
Section 3 of the declaration states the mayor has the authority "to prevent ingress and egress to all or part of the City; to direct law enforcement to enforce quarantines and curfews in all or parts of the City concurrent with or at the direction of the City-County Board of Health Officer."
Schell said in an interview Tuesday that the declaration is "mostly preparatory," and that it positions the city well to limit social gatherings, particularly public meetings, and take advantage of federal disaster relief funds.
Regular meetings of the East Helena City Council not legally required to take place as well as meetings of its various boards and commissions have been postponed until April 7, at which point Schell said city staff will reassess infection rates.
A meeting to approve or deny the awarding of a contract for surveying and engineering work on a Valley Drive project is legally required to take place and will proceed as scheduled Thursday at 6 p.m.
Schell said that meeting has been moved from the normal meeting room to the gymnasium in City Hall to provide for CDC-recommended social distancing.
The city council will also formally approve the emergency declaration during Thursday's meeting.
While the city does not stream the audio or video of the meetings live online, Schell said that is something city staff is looking into for future meetings should the need for self-quarantining persist.
In the meantime, Schell said he encourages any residents who are concerned about attending meetings but want to voice their opinion to call him, other council members or the city clerk. Schell's phone number is 406-465-2921.
He said that he and the rest of the council has been continually balancing the personal rights of the city's residents with public health concerns.
"Not overreacting is important, but we need to protect the public's health. Period," Schell said.